TestAmerica Expert Dr. Kesavalu (Doss) Bagawandoss, J.D. to Present Webinar on Enhanced Hydrocarbon Testing

TestAmerica Laboratories, the leader in environmental testing, announced this week the next presentation in its groundbreaking Ask the Expert webinar series. Dr. Kesavalu (Doss) Bagawandoss, Laboratory Director at TestAmerica’s Nashville facility, will present the second part of his webinar miniseries on the topic of Enhanced Hydrocarbon testing. The webinar, entitled Enhanced Hydrocarbon Fingerprinting Methods Part II, will be presented live on November 7, 2017 at 1:30 PM EST.



Dr. Doss’ miniseries focuses on the evolving practice of utilizing chemical fingerprinting on petroleum products and crude oil. Part I of the series provided an overview of available methodologies for fingerprinting, and discussed how enhanced hydrocarbon testing can provide the basis for identifying and distinguishing the sources of petroleum products in instances of spills or natural seeps. A recording of the Part I presentation can be requested on the TestAmerica Website. In part II of the series, Dr. Doss will focus on specific volatiles analyses available for fingerprinting of petroleum products and LNAPL, including Tier I, II and III techniques, as well as statistical methods.



Throughout his 30 year career in the environmental laboratory industry, Dr. Doss has held numerous positions, including Chemist, Program Manager, Technical Director, Laboratory Director and Executive Manager. Renowned throughout the industry, Dr. Doss is a proven leader in the areas of hydrocarbon chemistry, hydraulic fracturing, and the crude oil transportation sector. He is a member of various technical committees and organizations, including the GPA Technical Committee, ASTM subcommittee on Hydraulic Fracturing, and several API Rail Standards committees. Dr. Doss also served for five years as chair of the EPA-TNI-NEMC shale gas exploration session.



Dr. Doss received his Ph.D. in Engineering (Environmental Science) from the University of Oklahoma, a M.S. in Chemistry from Wichita State University, a B. S. in Chemistry from Loyola College, University of Madras, and a J.D. from Southern University Law Center. He is also a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association.



TestAmerica's Ask the Expert program provides unmatched access to a nationally recognized panel of more than 30 experts in the environmental field.



