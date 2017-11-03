More Than 90 of Our Books Nominated for 2017 Goodreads Choice Awards

Opening Round nominations for the 2017 Goodreads Choice Awards have been announced and feature more than 90 titles published by Penguin Random House imprints across such categories as Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, Historical Fiction, Fantasy, Romance, Science Fiction, Horror, Humor, Nonfiction, Memoir & Autobiography, History & Biography, Science & Technology, Food & Cookbooks, Debut Goodreads Author, Young Adult Fiction, Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction, Middle Grade & Children’s Books and Picture Books. Opening Round votes can be cast for the Goodreads Best Books of the Year through November 5.

Here are our Goodreads Choice Awards 2017 Opening Round nominees:

Fiction

LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

WHAT IT MEANS WHEN A MAN FALLS FROM THE SKY by Lesley Nneka Arimah (Riverhead)

MY NOT SO PERFECT LIFE by Sophie Kinsella (Dial Press Trade)

EXIT WEST by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead)

ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE by Gail Honeyman (Pamela Dorman Books/Viking)

RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

HOME FIRE by Kamila Shamsie (Riverhead)

Mystery & Thriller

THE GIRL BEFORE by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

INTO THE WATER by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

GOLDEN PREY by John Sanford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

ORIGIN by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

Historical Fiction

THE HEART’S INVISIBLE FURIES by John Boyne (Hogarth)

A COLUMN OF FIRE by Ken Follet (Viking)

LINCOLN IN THE BARDO by George Saunders (Random House)

BEFORE WE WERE YOURS by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

THE STARS ARE FIRE by Anita Shreve (Knopf)

Fantasy

FEVERSONG by Karen Marie Moning (Delacorte Press)

RED SISTER by Mark Lawrence (Ace)

ASSASSIN’S FATE by Robin Hobb (Del Rey)

THE BEAR AND THE NIGHTINGALE by Katherine Arden (Del Rey)

THE WITCHWOOD CROWN by Tad Williams (DAW Books)

Romance

BLOOD VOW By J.R. Ward (Ballantine)

SILVER SILENCE by Nalini Singh (Berkley Books)

Science Fiction

ALL OUR WRONG TODAYS by Elan Mastai (Dutton)

WALKING GODS by Sylvain Neuvel (Del Rey)

AMERICAN WAR by Omar El Akkad (Knopf)

THRAWN by Timothy Zahn (Random House)

ARTEMIS by Andy Weir (Crown)

Horror

WHITE TEARS by Hari Kunzru (Knopf)

LOST BOY: The True Story of Captain Hook by Christina Henry (Berkley Books)

FINAL GIRLS by Riley Sager (Dutton)

MEDDLING KIDS by Edgar Cantero (Doubleday)

PRINCE LESTAT AND THE REALMS OF ATLANTIS by Anne Rice (Knopf)

Humor

TALKING AS FAST AS I CAN by Lauren Graham (Ballantine)

BELIEVE ME by Eddie Izzard (Blue Rider Press)

VACATIONLAND by John Hodgman (Viking)

ONE DAY WE’LL ALL BE DEAD AND NONE OF THIS WILL MATTER by Scaachi Koul (Doubleday Canada)

UNQUALIFIED by Anna Faris (Dutton)

THE AWKWARD THOUGHTS OF W. KAMAU BELL by W. Kamau Bell (Dutton)

WE ARE NEVER MEETING IN REAL LIFE by Samantha Irby (Vintage)

I’M FINE…AND OTHER LIES by Whitney Cummings (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Nonfiction

HALLELUJAH ANYWAY: REDISCOVERING MERCY by Anna Lamott (Riverhead)

DEAR IJEAWELE, OR A FEMINIST MANIFESTO IN FIFTEEN SUGGESTIONS by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf)

THE STRANGER IN THE WOODS: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

WE WERE EIGHT YEARS IN POWER: An American Tragedy by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World/Random House)

OPTION B Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy by Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant (Knopf)

HOW TO BE A BAWSE: A Guide to Conquering Life by Lilly Singh (Ballantine)

AMERICAN KINGPIN: The Epic Hunt for the Criminal Mastermind Behind the Silk Road by Nick Bilton (Portfolio)

Memoir & Autobiography

THE RULES DO NOT APPLY by Ariel Levy (Random House)

History & Biography

GRANT by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann (Doubleday)

VICTORIA: THE QUEEN: An Intimate Biography of the Woman Who Ruled an Empire by Julia Baird (Random House)

Science & Technology

THE CASE AGAINST SUGAR by Gary Taubes (Knopf)

BEHAVE: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst by Robert M. Sapolsky (Penguin Press)

INFERIOR: How Science Got Women Wrong—and the New Research That’s Rewriting the Story by Angela Saini (Beacon Press)

HIT MAKERS: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction by Derek Thompson (Penguin Press)

IRRESISTIBLE: The Rise of Addictive Technology and the Business of Keeping Us Hooked by Adam Alter (Penguin Press)

WE HAVE NO IDEA: A Guide to the Unknown Universe by Jorge Cham, Daniel Whiteson (Riverhead)

Food & Cookbooks

CORK DORK: A Wine-Fueled Adventure Among the Obsessive Sommeliers, Big Bottle Hunters, and Rogue Scientists Who Taught Me to Live for Taste by Bianca Bosker (Penguin Books)

GIVE A GIRL A KNIFE by Amy Thielen (Clarkson Potter)

WHOLE NEW YOU: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You by Tia Mowry, Jessica Porter (Ballantine)

THE WELLNESS MAMA COOKBOOK by Katie Wells (Harmony)

SMITTEN KITCGEN EVERYDAY: Triumphant and Unfussy New Favorites by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

COMING TO MY SENSES: The Making of a Counterculture Cook by Alice Waters (Clarkson Potter)

Debut Goodreads Author

MY ABSOLUTE DARLING by Gabriel Tallent (Riverhead)

AMERICAN WAR by Omar El Akkad (Knopf)

WHAT WE LOSE by Zinzi Clemmons (Viking)

STAY WITH ME by Ayobami Adebayo (Knopf)

THE CHILBURY LADIES’ CHOIR by Jennifer Ryan (Crown)

THE BEAR AND THE NIGHTINGALE (The Winternight Trilogy #1) by Katherine Arden (Del Rey)

ALL OUR WRONG TODAYS by Elan Mastai (Dutton)

WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES by Georgia Hunter (Viking)

THE ANIMATORS by Kayla Rae Whitaker (Random House)

Young Adult Fiction

TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN by John Green (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

GEEKERELLA by Ashley Poston (Quirk Books)

ONE OF US IS LYING by Karen M. McManus (Delacorte Press)

GOODBYE DAYS by Jeff Zentner (Crown Books for Young Readers)

ONCE AND FOR ALL by Sarah Dessen (Viking Books for Young Reasders)

Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction

CRYSTAL STORM (Falling Kingdoms #5) by Morgan Rhodes (Razorbill)

FLAME IN THE MIST (Flame in the Mist #1) by Renee Ahdieh (Putnam Books for Young Readers)

TRAITOR TO THE THRONE (Rebel of the Sands #2) by Alwyn Hamilton (Viking Books for Young Readers)

Middle Grade & Children’s Books

FLYING LESSONS & Other Stories by Ellen Oh (Editor), Kwame Alexander, Kelly J. Baptist, Soman Chainani, Matt de la Pena, Tim Federle, Grace Lin, Meg Medina (Crown Books for Young Readers)

SEE YOU IN THE COSMOS by Jack Cheng (Dial Books for Young Readers)

Picture Books