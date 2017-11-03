Canada Abroad: Top Canadian Films Land In Beijing

TIFF is bringing a collection of classic and contemporary Canadian films to Beijing, in partnership with the China Film Archive. The CFA will present Canada’s Ten Best: New Cinema From the North, running from November 3 to 12. It will showcase a selection of Canada’s leading films, programmed in association with TIFF, including several highlighted in TIFF’s Annual Canada’s Top Film Festival, as well as selection of retrospective titles from TIFF’s Canada on Screen sesquicentennial series. Telefilm Canada and the Embassy of Canada in China are also partners on this unique showcase of Canadian films.

The selection includes Kanehsatake: ​ ​270​ ​Years​ ​of​ ​Resistance​, a watershed film in the history of First Peoples cinema, directed by celebrated documentarian Alanis Obomsawin; Philippe Falardeau’s tender exploration of grief in Oscar-nominated Monsieur​ ​Lazhar​; and Denis Villeneuve’s Oscar-nominated Incendies​, which will open the programme. The selection was chosen because it wrestles with the complexities of family, the power of love, and the perseverance of the human spirit — universal themes that translate into any language.

“Denis Villeneuve, Xavier Dolan and Sarah Polley are only the latest acclaimed filmmakers to show the power of Canadian creativity to the world,” said Piers Handling, Director and CEO of TIFF. “We can’t wait to bring our very best screen storytelling to audiences in the world’s fastest-rising film capital.”

“In September, I was honoured to watch the Chinese classic film Struggling together with Canadian audiences during the 42ndToronto International Film Festival,” said Sun Xianghui, Director of the China Film Archive. “I am excited to provide a space that allows Beijing audiences to discover and appreciate Canadian cinema. This partnership will serve as an opportunity to celebrate our common love of film.”

“Finding new ways of bringing Canadian content to new audiences around the world is central to our mandate, and I’m particularly excited about this initiative,” added Carolle Brabant, Executive Director, Telefilm Canada. “I have had the privilege on numerous occasions, including this past January, to witness firsthand the excitement and enthusiasm with which Chinese audiences embrace Canadian cinema, and I’m certain that these screenings will result in a love for Canadian stories.”

“We are delighted that Canadian cinema is coming to Beijing and we applaud our homegrown filmmaking talent who allow us to share with the world Canada’s rich history, diversity and unique perspectives,” said John McCallum, Canada’s Ambassador to China. “Plus, 2017 is a special year, as we mark our 150th anniversary and are inviting the world to celebrate along with us and discover the best that Canada has on offer — including our cinematic excellence.”

The programme will feature the following lineup of films, running from November 3 to 12. A number of Canadian producers, filmmakers and talent will be in Beijing to introduce their films.

Gabrielle​ Louise Archambault

CTT 2013

Incendies​ Denis Villeneuve (Opening night film)

CTT 2010

Into​ ​the​ ​Forest​ Patricia Rozema

CTT 2015

Kanehsatake:​ ​270​ ​Years​ ​of​ ​Resistance​ Alanis Obomsawin

Canada on Screen retrospective programme

Maps​ ​to​ ​the​ ​Stars​ David Cronenberg

CTT 2014

Mommy​ Xavier Dolan

CTT 2014

Canada on Screen retrospective programme

Monsieur​ ​Lazhar​ Philippe Falardeau

CTT 2011

My​ ​Winnipeg​ Guy Maddin

CTT 2007

Canada on Screen retrospective programme

Rebelle​ ​Kim Nguyen

CTT 2012

Ryan​ ​Chris Landreth

CTT 2004

Canada on Screen retrospective programme (SHORT)

Stories​ ​We​ ​Tell​ Sarah Polley

CTT 2012

Canada on Screen retrospective programme



About​ ​TIFF

TIFF is a charitable cultural organization whose mission is to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival in September; TIFF Bell Lightbox, which features five cinemas, major exhibitions, and learning and entertainment facilities; and innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $189 million CAD. TIFF Bell Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including Founding Sponsor Bell, the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.

TIFF​ ​is​ ​generously​ ​supported​ ​by​ ​Lead​ ​Sponsor​ ​Bell,​ ​Major​ ​Sponsors​ ​RBC,​ ​L’Oréal​ ​Paris,​ ​and​ ​Visa,​ ​and​ ​Major​ ​Supporters​ ​the Government​ ​of​ ​Canada,​ ​the​ ​Government​ ​of​ ​Ontario,​ ​and​ ​the​ ​City​ ​of​ ​Toronto.

China​ ​Film​ ​Archive​ ​Presents​ ​Canada’s​ ​Ten​ ​Best:​ ​New​ ​Cinema​ ​From​ ​the​ ​North.

Telefilm​ ​Canada​ ​is​ ​a​ ​Presenting​ ​Partner​ ​of​ ​Canada’s​ ​Ten​ ​Best:​ ​New​ ​Cinema​ ​From​ ​the​ ​North.

The​ ​Embassy​ ​of​ ​Canada​ ​in​ ​China​ ​is​ ​a​ ​Supporting​ ​Partner​ ​of​ ​Canada’s​ ​Ten​ ​Best:​ ​New​ ​Cinema​ ​From​ ​the​ ​North.

The​ ​Four​ ​Seasons​ ​Hotel​ ​Beijing​ ​is​ ​a​ ​Hospitality​ ​Partner​ ​of​ ​Canada’s​ ​Ten​ ​Best:​ ​New​ ​Cinema​ ​From​ ​the​ ​North.

