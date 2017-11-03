Barnes & Noble Introduces the Newest NOOK GlowLight Just in Time for the Holidays

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products, today announced the new NOOK GlowLight 3, the Company’s first device with enhanced front light technology. This innovation allows users to read with a cool white light during the day, then manually or automatically switch to an “Auto Night Mode,” providing a warmer orange tone for perfect bedtime reading. The beautifully designed and lightweight new eReader is available now for pre-order at BN.com/NOOK and will be on sale at Barnes & Noble stores starting Wednesday, November 8, for just $119.99

“We’re so excited to launch this new NOOK for the holiday season because it’s designed with the Barnes & Noble reader in mind. We listened to our customers and incorporated their most requested features including night mode and page turn buttons,” said Fred Argir, Chief Digital Officer at Barnes & Noble. “NOOK GlowLight 3 offers our best ever reading experience and we invite customers to visit their local Barnes & Noble store or BN.com/NOOK to learn more about this beautifully designed device that makes the perfect gift for themselves or anyone who loves to read.”

The First NOOK to Feature Night Mode Control

NOOK GlowLight 3 has enhanced front light technology that makes it the perfect eReader from day-to-night. The lighting technology offers two ways to activate the color change on screen: manually and automatically. The automatic setting mimics the sun’s natural progression throughout the day, gradually changing the color on the screen from a cool white during the day to a warmer orange tone – perfect for bedtime reading. Readers will notice and appreciate the reduced amounts of blue light emitted by the LED used in the front light when reading at night.

Comfortable Soft Touch Design and Additional Features

The new soft touch finishes on the NOOK GlowLight 3 offer a comfortable paper-like experience that’s easy to grip and hold for long periods of time, while page turning buttons featured on both sides of the device accommodate left- and right-handed customers. Readers will enjoy being able to jump from chapter to chapter with a few clicks or a fast flip. Customizing the screen display to fit any reading style is made easy by adjusting the font size. Whether large or small, the NOOK GlowLight 3 has the perfect-sized text, enabling readers to breeze through their favorite books.

Our Highest Resolution E-Ink Display

Reading in dim light, total darkness, or outdoors in the bright sun is more immersive than ever on the NOOK GlowLight 3. Crisp text, no full-page flashing while reading, a no-glare screen, and screen warmth control features make this NOOK the most comfortable eReader to date.

Barnes & Noble at Your Fingertips

Customers who purchase NOOK GlowLight 3 will have twice as much storage* space when choosing from our vast library of eBooks, including more than a million titles under $4.99. NOOK GlowLight 3 is also compatible with Adobe Digital Editions, allowing customers who have an account with their local library to easily transfer their public library eBooks directly to their eReader with a few clicks. They can check out a few of their favorite titles and when they are ready to purchase, they can buy directly from BN.com.

Free Content with Purchase

Barnes & Noble is offering all customers who purchase a new NOOK GlowLight 3 a complimentary current issue from our newsstand of The New Yorker, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, or USA Today.

Free In-Store Barnes & Noble Personalized Service

All NOOK devices come with complimentary in-store support. NOOK customers can visit any of Barnes & Noble’s 632 stores across the country for free, personal support, including help setting up their NOOK device and organizing their library. While in-store, customers can speak with any of the Company’s expert booksellers, access free Wi-Fi and enjoy the popular Read In Store® program, which allows guests to read any book free for up to one hour per day.

The NOOK GlowLight 3 is available for pre-order now at BN.com/NOOK and will be available in stores starting Wednesday, November 8. It joins our great lineup of NOOK devices for the holiday season, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Samsung Galaxy Tab A NOOK, Samsung Galaxy Tab E NOOK and the NOOK Tablet 7", all available at great prices. For more details, customers can visit BN.com/NOOK or speak with a bookseller at their local Barnes & Noble.

* As compared to NOOK GlowLight Plus.