IBM Closes Acquisition of Vivant Digital Business

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Vivant Digital business (Vivant), a boutique digital and innovation agency based in Australia, to join IBM iX. Financial details were not disclosed.

Together, IBM iX and Vivant will address the growing needs of clients seeking transformation though Digital ReinventionTM and bold customer experiences. The CEO and founder of Vivant, Anthony Farah, now serves as the Digital Strategy & IBM iX Leader for Australia and New Zealand.

Vivant works with Australian start-ups and corporations in the financial services and distribution sectors, among others, to create exceptional customer experiences using an innovative approach that combines insights from behavioural science, data and technology.

“We warmly welcome Vivant to our IBM iX team of renegades and realists” said Paul Papas, Global Leader, IBM iX. “At IBM iX, we blend progressive strategy, creative vision, and transformational technology to help our clients with their Digital Reinvention journeys. Vivant strategically extends our capabilities to meet growing market demands in the region.”

IBM iX is one of the world’s largest digital agencies and global business design partners, with multi-disciplinary teams of designers, technology experts and industry strategists who work side-by-side with clients across more than 36 IBM Studios worldwide.