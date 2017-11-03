GarageBand brings new Sound Library and classic Beat Sequencer

Apple is announcing a major update to GarageBand for iOS that provides even more creative options for making music on iPhone and iPad. Today’s update introduces a new GarageBand Sound Library, where users can select and download a variety of free sound packs featuring new instruments and loops. Beat makers can tap into a new Beat Sequencer instrument inspired by classic drum machines — popular with artists who produce Hip-Hop and Electronic music. The app also features new Asian Touch Instruments and updates to Drummer, including six additional players.

With the GarageBand Sound Library users can now preview and download new Apple-designed sounds and instruments right within the app. These free, downloadable sound packs contain a variety of Touch Instruments, Apple loops, Live Loops templates, guitar and instrument presets and more. Users can access the Sound Library from multiple places within GarageBand and will receive alerts when new sound packs are available. Initial sound packs include Future Bass, Reggaeton, Beat Sequencer kits, guitar amp tones and more. New sound packs will be released periodically by Apple.

Beat making gets even more exciting with the new Beat Sequencer. Users can choose drum sounds from a collection of classic and modern electronic drum kits in a variety of genres. The Beat Sequencer is inspired by the simple yet powerful workflow of classic drum machines, and users can quickly build and edit grooves using a step sequencer interface that provides individual control over multiple drum and percussion tracks. Users can choose from 12 Apple-designed drum kits, each with their own unique sound and 25 beat patterns.

GarageBand users can also explore the sounds of Asia by accessing new Touch Instruments, including the traditional Japanese Koto and Taiko Drums, and Chinese Guzheng. Realistic and expressive performances can be easily created using Multi-Touch gestures for plucking and bending strings or playing different parts of each drum.

Three new drummers play percussion in Pop, Songwriter and Latin styles, each with their own signature percussion kit that includes instruments like bongos, cajon, woodblock and cowbell. The app also now includes three new acoustic kit drummers specializing in Rock and Alternative beats.

Availability

GarageBand 2.3 for iOS is available today as a free download on the App Store. It is compatible with devices running iOS 11, including iPhone 5s and later, iPad mini 2 and later and iPod Touch 6th generation. For more availability, visit: apple.com/ios/garageband.