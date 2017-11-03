AT&T Statement on Proposed Tax Bill

The following is attributed to Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman and CEO:

“Comprehensive tax reform with competitive business tax rates will ensure lasting economic growth, investment and job creation. We are very encouraged by the legislation introduced today in the U.S. House that proposes a permanent 20 percent corporate tax rate. We look forward to working with the business community, members of Congress, and the President to enact this landmark legislation.”

