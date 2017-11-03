The Greg Norman Company, Verizon and Club Car Announce ‘Shark Experience’

The Greg Norman Company (GN) and Verizon today announced “Shark Experience,” an innovative and disruptive new golf technology that enhances the on-course experience. Partnering with Club Car, a world leading golf transportation manufacturer and GPSi, a global leader in golf GPS technology, Verizon and The Greg Norman Company will deliver unprecedented connectivity, content and customization to the course through a connected golf car experience.

Leveraging Verizon’s leading 4G LTE and Multicast network technology, the connected golf cars will include a high-definition touchscreen display and built-in speakers with Bluetooth connectivity – all exclusive to Club Car golf cars. Golfers will enjoy curated content from Verizon including streaming music via Slacker Radio, live sports and highlights, news and entertainment in addition to Greg Norman golf tips, dynamic yardage information, and more. The Shark Experience enables a seamless, cashless experience from course to Clubhouse.

Shark Experience is currently in pilot and will preview at the 2018 PGA Show. The new technology will be featured on Club Car vehicles and will roll out at select golf courses across the U.S. throughout 2018. In addition to the curated content available at launch, features including hole-in-one technology, food and beverage ordering, Shot Tracer and more will become available as the platform evolves.

“The golf industry has been starved for real innovation that encourages real change for real growth and we believe Shark Experience is the answer,” said Greg Norman. “This solution enhances the golfer experience and is customizable to each individual’s preference – whether you are a Baby Boomer, Millennial or Gen Z, Shark Experience has something to keep you entertained, connected and having fun.”

“Our partnership with The Greg Norman Company allows us to bring our scale, leading network technology and infrastructure to evolve the golf experience. We’re enabling curated offerings for the consumer and the industry through unique content and connectivity, bringing the promise of the digital world to the game of golf,” said Mike Toto, Director of Product Development and Strategic Planning at Verizon.

“Club Car is committed to excellence through our partnership with Greg Norman and Verizon,” said Robert McElreath, Vice President of Connectivity for Club Car. “Shark Experience is the next step in enabling a fully connected entertainment hub inside a Club Car, enhancing the golfer experience and ultimately moving the game of golf forward.”