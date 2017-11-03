National Geographic and Scenic Announce River Cruise Partnership

National Geographic Expeditions and award-winning operator Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours have teamed up to launch a new line of National Geographic River Cruises. These new offerings will combine Scenic’s truly all-inclusive luxury river cruise experience with National Geographic’s 129-year legacy of science, conservation and exploration to create an unforgettable experience for travelers.

Each sailing will be accompanied by a National Geographic expert who will enrich the experience through educational presentations and informal discussions throughout the trip. European cruises will also have a National Geographic photographer on board to share professional techniques and help guests hone their photography skills. On National Geographic River Cruises, guests will have a menu of rich, experiential excursions to choose from, ranging from hikes and bike rides to in-depth learning experiences that focus on the natural world, culture and history.

“We are excited and proud to align ourselves with a brand as historic and well respected as National Geographic,” said Glen Moroney, chairman of Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours. “We believe Scenic’s dedication to providing guests with the most exceptional five-star, all-inclusive river cruise experience available is a perfect complement to the enriching and authentic experiences for which National Geographic Expeditions is known.”

“Our trips are designed to celebrate remarkable destinations, to foster genuine interactions with local cultures, and to promote a deeper understanding of the natural world,” said Nancy Schumacher, head of Travel and Tour Operations for National Geographic. “Bringing river cruises into our portfolio allows our travelers to reach spectacular parts of the world in a unique way. We are pleased to partner with Scenic, as they share our commitment to delivering outstanding experiences to guests.”

This partnership between Scenic and National Geographic River Cruises will offer numerous sailings in Europe: on the Rhine, Danube, Main and Moselle Rivers; in Holland and Belgium; through France’s Bordeaux region and Portugal’s Douro Valley—as well as on the Irrawaddy River in Myanmar (Burma). Departures begin in 2018 and can be booked directly through National Geographic Expeditions natgeoexpeditions.com/rivercruises or Scenic www.scenicusa.com/nat-geo now.

National Geographic Expeditions offers a variety of unique travel experiences led by top experts and guides to more than 80 destinations across all seven continents. Along with these new river cruises, travel opportunities include land and train expeditions, active adventures, family and student expeditions, value-priced journeys, expedition cruises, private jet trips, as well as a collection of 55 National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 30-year history to include award-winning, all-inclusive escorted tours that take participants to many of the world’s most fascinating destinations; and two award-winning river cruise lines – Scenic and Emerald Waterways. Emerald Waterways’ seven Star Ships offer deluxe cruises in Europe and the Mekong, while Scenic’s 15 ships offer truly all-inclusive, five-star river cruises in the same destinations as well as the Irrawaddy River in Myanmar.

Additional information on these and other cruises, brochures and reservations can be obtained via travel agents; or through Scenic: www.scenicusa.com; phone 844-788-7985; or email: info@scenicusa.com: or National Geographic: natgeoexpeditions.com; or phone 1-888-966-8687.

