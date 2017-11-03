NBA TV’s Players Only Marquee Game – Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers – to Feature LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Action, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET

NBA TV’s upcoming live games will be highlighted by a high-octane matchup of offensive stars as the Cleveland Cavaliers and four-time Kia NBA MVP LeBron James host the Milwaukee Bucks with the league’s current scoring leader Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET as part of the network’s weekly Players Only doubleheader. The Oklahoma City Thunder and 2017 Kia NBA MVP Russell Westbrook will face the Sacramento Kings with fifth-overall draft pick De’Aaron Fox at 10 p.m. in the night’s second game. Players Only coverage – including studio analysis from Chris Webber, Isiah Thomas and Kevin McHale, with game commentary from Greg Anthony, Steve Smith and Dennis Scott – will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Autotrader Pregame.

Programming Notes

NBA Inside Stuff , co-hosted by Kristen Ledlow and Grant Hill , will return with an all-new episode Saturday, Nov. 4 , at 6:30 p.m. The all-access show will feature Ledlow’s sit down interview with Carmelo Anthony , including the 10-time All-Star’s perspective on his trade from the New York Knicks , his new Thunder team and playing alongside fellow All-Stars Westbrook and Paul George . The show will also take fans along as San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and guard Dejounte Murray help distribute athletic shoes to children in need with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit. Inside Stuff cameras also follow Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki as he takes on Owen Wilson and other celebrities in his annual charity tennis tournament. The episode will include Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown in a discussion on what inspired him to begin coaching. Jam Session will showcase “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato .

, co-hosted by and , will return with an all-new episode , at The all-access show will feature Ledlow’s sit down interview with , including the 10-time All-Star’s perspective on his trade from the , his new team and playing alongside fellow All-Stars and . The show will also take fans along as head coach and guard help distribute athletic shoes to children in need with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit. cameras also follow star as he takes on and other celebrities in his annual charity tennis tournament. The episode will include head coach in a discussion on what inspired him to begin coaching. will showcase “Sorry Not Sorry” by . NBA TV’s The Starters , the daily 30-minute studio show that recaps the most entertaining moments from around the NBA, is co-hosted by J.E. Skeets and Tas Melas , along with Trey Kerby and Leigh Ellis . Earlier this week, the crew dressed up in Star Wars®-themed NBA costumes to celebrate Halloween [click here for video], and launched the first Pick ‘Em Payoff of the new season [click here for video]. New episodes will continue Monday-Friday , regularly at 7 p.m. The Starters Twitter Show will continue with new live episodes streaming Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

, the daily 30-minute studio show that recaps the most entertaining moments from around the NBA, is co-hosted by and , along with and . Earlier this week, the crew dressed up in Star Wars®-themed NBA costumes to celebrate Halloween [click here for video], and launched the first Pick ‘Em Payoff of the new season [click here for video]. New episodes will continue , regularly at will continue with new live episodes streaming at The network’s half-hour 10 Before Tip studio show will continue to offer news, notes and the latest updates for what fans need to know leading up to the night’s first game. Hosted by Jared Greenberg, the show will include guests from around the league, including reporters, on-air personalities and fantasy experts, airing regularly at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays.

studio show will continue to offer news, notes and the latest updates for what fans need to know leading up to the night’s first game. Hosted by Jared Greenberg, the show will include guests from around the league, including reporters, on-air personalities and fantasy experts, airing regularly at on weekdays. NBA CrunchTime , which provides live whip-around game coverage for fans, will be televised Friday, Nov. 3, at 9 p.m. The show will continue to offer live look-ins at the critical moments from each game on the air, allowing viewers to enjoy up-to-the-minute highlights within one show. NBA CrunchTime will more regularly air Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 p.m. throughout the season.

Featured Video: https://watch.nba.com/video/2017/11/01/20171101-inside-stuff-melo-promo-0