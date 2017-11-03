Mastercard Adds Former CIA Deputy Director as Senior Advisor

Mastercard named Jeanne Tisinger a senior advisor for cybersecurity. In this role, she will contribute to the implementation and expansion of the company’s security strategy and public policy initiatives. Tisinger will also add to programs focused on enhancing current and future talent in these areas.

As technology revolutionizes everyday activities, companies continue to innovate and invest significant resources to reinforce cutting-edge security products and services. Mastercard has been a leader in making payments safer for merchants and their customers through technologies like chip cards, tokens and artificial intelligence.

“People shouldn’t have to choose between convenience and security. They want to have the peace of mind that their personal information, money and identity are secure. That’s what Jeanne has done throughout her career and what she’ll add to our team,” said Ajay Banga, president and CEO, Mastercard.

Tisinger joins the company following a three-decade career at the Central Intelligence Agency. She most recently served as a deputy director, where she was responsible for the agency’s physical and cybersecurity infrastructure and information technology across more than 100 countries.

“Jeanne’s experience speaks for itself,” says Tim Murphy, general counsel and chief franchise officer, Mastercard. “As we continue to develop and implement cutting-edge technologies, we’ll draw on her experience working with businesses and government entities to deliver the maximum impact for our customers and partners.”

Earlier in her career, Tisinger served as chief information officer and director of global infrastructure, managing and coordinating the agency’s data analytics programs. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree from George Mason University.

About Mastercard

