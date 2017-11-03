Entertainment Software Association’s Statement on Congressional Tax Reform Proposal

Michael D. Gallagher, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which represents the US video game industry, issued the following statement in response to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act announced.

“Tax reform proposal will energize tech sector innovation and economic opportunity. For the $30.4 billion US video game industry, which employs more than 220,000 people all across the United States, the pro-growth policies introduced will incentivize greater US investment and more high-quality American jobs. ESA commends Speaker Ryan, Chairman Brady, House leadership, and the Ways and Means Committee for crafting a reform package that drives US economic growth. The video game industry is committed to working with congressional leaders at every stage of this process.”

The US video game industry reaches all 50 states and 84 percent of congressional districts in America. For a complete picture of the industry’s size and scope, across the nation and in your state, visit www.areweinyourstate.org.

About ESA

ESA offers a wide range of services to interactive entertainment software companies, including conducting business and consumer research; providing legal and policy analysis and advocacy on First Amendment, intellectual property, and technology/e-commerce issues; managing a global content protection program; owning and operating E3; and representing video game industry interests in federal and state government relations. For more information, visit ESA’s website or follow ESA on Twitter @theESA or @ESAGovAffairs.