Indiegogo Campaign for World’s First Rigorous Short-Interval “Cardio at Your Desk” Fitness Platform

“Please support our Indiegogo campaign to help us get the word out about the Rocket Rower. It addresses a major social health issue: how to get cardio motion during all the hours we spend sitting. By contributing, you’ll be joining a revolution in mind and body workplace fitness.” - Tim Higginson, Inventor

Clowd Foundry LLC announces the start of an Indiegogo campaign for its “cardio at your desk” Rocket Rower XSQ platform. The campaign aims to raise a relatively small sum for buying a high-res, video-making drone to make and post fun and intriguing “on-the-go” videos of people using Rocket Rowers in all sorts of environments.

The Rocket Rower XSQ is designed to give people short intervals – 30 to 60 seconds - of cardio throughout the day, right at their desk, to beat the sedentary work day and come out feeling refreshed, accomplished and strong. Study after study is establishing the serious health problems that come from sitting for long stretches. Studies are also showing that the key to addressing the downsides of sitting is to get regular intervals of cardio motion. It is not enough to exercise at the beginning or end of the day. Standing desks and balance boards do not address the cardio component.

The Rocket Rower gives the user rigorous all-body cardio motion in short intervals throughout the day. The Rocket Rower gets its name because it combines the powerful exercise of rowing with body motion going straight up, like a rocket. The XSQ stands for eXtreme SQuats because it exercises the legs, core, arms and shoulders both going up and going down, and integrates both gravity-based and resistance-tube based isometric resistance into the motion. The inclined foot platform is taken from rowing shells for enabling a longer, deeper leg press.

Rocket Rowers fit in cubicles, shared office spaces, open floor plans and almost anywhere else, inside or outside. They are beautifully crafted near Boston in eco-friendly wood, with no power cords, batteries, screens, apps, plastic or glass.

Tim Higginson invented the Rocket Rower, and is founder and president. He rowed competitively for 6 years, and has been sitting at a desks during years of working. He designed the Rocket Rower for himself to offset all that sitting. Based on how effective he found it, and feedback from some of his rowing friends, he is bringing it to market.