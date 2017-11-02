Theological Book Gives a Refreshing Approach to a Deeper Connection with God

Peter Aiello, a devout Christian with a special interest in Eastern philosophy, introduces a unique biblical approach to finding divine peace that is authentic and God-centered in his book, Hidden Treasure: Biblical Higher Power Spirituality for Inner Peace and Strength.



Fusing psychology, spirituality, and theology, Peter Aiello has constructed a practical guide for today’s Christian in their walk with God.



“The purpose of this book is to present the unique biblical method for connecting with God through Jesus Christ. It does not have multiple steps or complicated formulas, because its power is in its simplicity,” the author writes.



In Hidden Treasure: Biblical Higher Power Spirituality, Aiello admonishes the believer to seek the true meaning of inner peace, found in having a deep, close relationship with God. He also emphasizes the significant role of the Holy Spirit in the transformation of the inner self.



“This book is incredible. It gives a Biblical foundation for how we actually receive and walk in God’s presence through Jesus Christ,” J. T. Wiggins, an Amazon customer says.



Hidden Treasure: Biblical Higher Power Spirituality contains the truth about Christ’s salvation and what this means to Christians who continually seek God’s divine peace. Free download is available on www.hiddentreasure.site. The unrevised book can be purchased on http://creationhouse.com/our-authors/4-Peter-Aiello.



Hidden Treasure

Biblical Higher Power Spirituality for Inner Peace and Strength

Written by Peter Aiello

About the Author



Peter Aiello is a devout Christian who developed an inclination to Eastern philosophical teachings. Having lived a life of sexual promiscuity, Peter Aiello finally dedicated his life to follow Christ at the age of thirty-one. From then on, he was endowed with strength and peace from his unconditional trust in God.



To know more about Peter Aiello and his works, visit his website at www.hiddentreasure.site.