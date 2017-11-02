Greenberg Minasian, LLC Announce $990,000 Personal Injury Settlement

Greenberg Minasian, LLC, a personal injury law firm located in Essex County, New Jersey, has announced a settlement case of $990,000 stemming from catastrophic injuries sustained by its client at a construction jobsite.

The accident, which occurred in early 2012, resulted in the client’s inability to return to work, as well as the inability to continue multiple outdoor activities that were previously enjoyed.

“We’re pleased by the resolution of this case,” said Larry Minasian, attorney and partner at Greenberg Minasian, LLC.

“Our client suffered serious injuries, which resulted in a diminished quality of life and a substantial reduction in income. The proceeds from this case will help compensate for those losses,” he added.

On the day of the accident, the client lost his footing on an unstable work ramp, causing him to fall backwards, striking his head and neck. The impact resulted in significant injuries that required multiple surgeries, including a cervical fusion. The fall also resulted in neural motor and sensory issues of the wrists.

The settlement is yet another another successful outcome for the firm, which has earned a reputation for high value settlements and verdicts for its clients, including a $17 million verdict in 2014 (Baker v. New Jersey Transit).

Based in West Orange, Greenberg Minasian represents clients who have been seriously injured as the result of negligence by others. The firm handles cases in West Orange, Jersey City, Newark, Essex County and all surrounding areas.

For more information, visit http://gmattorneys.net.

