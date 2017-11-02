Latin American Art, November 21-22, New York

Christie’s announces the fall season of Latin American Art with the live auction taking place November 21-22 and an online auction running November 13-21. Combined, the sales include over 200 lots, offering a comprehensive selection from 18th-century colonial painting through modern and contemporary masterpieces, and together the sales expect to realize in excess of $18 million. Featured are works from private collections including CUBA MODERNA: Masterworks from a Private Collection; The Collection of Estela and Joaquín Shapiro; The Collection of Clara Diament Sujo; The Tuttleman Collection; The Lance Aaron Family Collection; and Property from the Collection of Reyna Henaine. Works from the live and online auctions will be on view November 18-21 at Christie’s Rockefeller Plaza.

Leading the sale is a sumptuous canvas by Claudio Bravo (1936-2011), Lux perpetua (3 Reds and Green), painted in 1999(estimate: $900,000-$1,500,000), from the artist’s iconic cloth-study series christened with religious titles. The landmark series distills Biblical narratives into realist abstraction as Bravo’s richly painted drapery alludes to the robes of Renaissance painting and fabrics used in Roman Catholic liturgy. Also featured in the sale are three additional works by Bravo depicting the artist’s most iconic motifs—paper, drapery, and poetic realism—all of which were acquired directly from the artist, including Papel aluminio plata sobre tela amarilla, painted in 2010 (estimate: $200,000-300,000).

Another top lot is Alfredo Ramos Martínez (1871-1946), Mujer con flores, painted circa 1932 (estimate: $800,000-1,200,000). Completed during the artist’s voluntary exile in California, Ramos Martínez developed imagery that promoted a romanticized vision of Mexican culture as bucolic and timeless, as seen in the present work, which portrays a beautiful young woman surrounded lush hanging white floripondios. Other highlights include Fernando Botero (b. 1932), The House, painted in 1995 (estimate: $800,000-1,200,000), illustrating a vignette of a traditional family group in almost surrealist proportions as the artist plays with scale and narrative; and for the first time at auction an outdoor piece by Jorge Jiménez Deredia (B. 1954), Crepúsculo, bronze, executed in 2008 (estimate: $300,000-400,000), which will be installed in the Rockefeller Center Plaza prior to the sale.

Following the successful results of the selection offered in November 2016 and May 2017, this season’s sales feature the third installment CUBA MODERNA: Masterworks from a Private Collection. Included in this season’s offering are three masterpieces by Cuban artists: Mariano Rodríguez (1912-1990), Mujer con gallo, painted in 1941 (estimate: $250,000-350,000); Amelia Peláez (1896-1968), Naturaleza muerta, executed in 1949 (estimate: $300,000-400,000); and René Portocarrero (1912-1985),Gestáltica, painted in 1946 (estimate: $180,000-220,000). Additionally, featured in the sale from a Distinguished Family Collection is Mario Carreño (1913-1999), The Farm, painted in 1945 (estimate: $200,000-300,000).

Fernando Botero (b. 1932) has strong representation with over 15 works across various multi-media—spanning table-top to oversize sculpture, paintings from portraits to still-life’s, and works on paper. Highlights include the large-scale painting, Man and Horse, painted in 1984 (estimate: $600,000-800,000); Ballerina, bronze with dark brown patina, executed in 1990 (Estimate $400,000-600,000); Man on a Horse, bronze (estimate: $500,000-700,000); Self-Portrait with Still Life (After Courbet), painted in 1963 (estimate: $300,000-400,000); After Raphael, oil on canvas painted in 2009 (estimate: $150,000-200,000); and Standing Woman (Eve), bronze, executed in 1995 (estimate: $250,000-350,000).

Additional modern highlights include two exquisite and vibrant works by Rufino Tamayo (1899-1991), Tres personajes en un interior, painted 1970 (estimate: $600,000-800,000) and Gemelos, painted in 1984 (estimate: $400,000-600,000); Joaquín Torres-García (1874-1949), Composición constructiva, painted in 1932 (estimate: $700,000-900,000); Diego Rivera (1886-1957) Paisaje, oil on canvas, painted circa 1919 (estimate: $150,000-200,000); and a unique double-sided folding-screen, painted by Augusto Torres (1913-1992) and Horacio Torres (1924-1976), Untitled, executed in 1960-61(estimate: $120,000-180,000), among the most monumental furniture designs to be realized by members of the Taller Torres-García.

Highlighting the contemporary section is an extremely rare early work by Carlos Cruz-Diez (B. 1923), Physichromie 163, executed in Paris in 1965 (estimate: $200,000-300,000); Carmen Herrera (B. 1915), Diagonal, painted in 1987, after a lost work from 1952 (estimate: $500,000-700,000); and Pablo Atchugarry (B. 1954), Untitled, executed in 2015 (estimate: $180,000-220,000).

Latin American Art Online Sale | The World of Pedro Friedeberg | November 13-21

Complementing the live auction is the Latin American Art online sale, taking place from November 13-21, which includes over 50 lots, and features The World of Pedro Friedeberg, from the collection of art dealer and collector Reyna Henaine.

Among the many artists Reyna Henaine worked with during her life, she forged a unique partnership with renowned Mexican artist and designer Pedro Friedeberg. Known for his surrealist work filled with lines colors and ancient and religious symbolism, Frideberg is represented in the online sale with over ten works across different mediums, including fine art, furniture, and design pieces.

Additionally included in the online sale are works by modern and contemporary Latin American artists available at more accessible price points, featuring modern works by René Portocarrero, Victor Manuel, Joaquín Torres-García, Diego Rivera; and contemporary works by Fernando Botero, Pablo Atchugarry, among others.

