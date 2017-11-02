DowDuPont Declares Quarterly Dividend of 38 Cents per Share, Announces Initial $4 Billion Share Repurchase Program

DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of 38 cents per share. The Company also announced that its Board has approved an initial $4 billion share repurchase program.

“Rewarding our owners over both the near- and long-term has been a top priority for both legacy companies, and it remains so for DowDuPont,” said Andrew Liveris, executive chairman of DowDuPont. “The Board considered many factors in making these decisions, following an approach that delivers benefits to both heritage Dow and DuPont shareholders.”

“We’re committed to returning cash to shareholders consistent with the heritage of both Dow and DuPont, and to preserving the financial flexibility to achieve the target capital structures to support the strong independent companies we intend to create,” said Ed Breen, chief executive officer of DowDuPont.

Dividend

DowDuPont’s dividend for the fourth quarter of 2017 will be payable on Dec. 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on Nov. 15, 2017. The Company’s Board approved an approach that benefits DowDuPont shareholders in the following ways:

The fourth quarter dividend of 38 cents per share is consistent with the targeted historic dividend payout ratios of each heritage company and is equivalent to the weighted average quarterly dividend of both heritage companies, based on the most recent pre-closing dividends.

With a dividend payable date in December 2017, heritage Dow shareholders will receive a total of five dividend payments in the calendar year, in aggregate representing a 21 percent increase in dividends paid in 2017 versus 2016.

For heritage DuPont shareholders, this dividend will effectively represent a 28 percent increase over the last DuPont quarterly dividend payment1.

This marks the first cash dividend issued by DowDuPont. Prior to merger close, Dow and DuPont had paid shareholders cash dividends every quarter since 1912 and 1904, respectively.

Share Repurchase

The Board authorized an initial $4 billion share repurchase program, which has no expiration date.

Under the share repurchase program, shares may be repurchased periodically in open market or private transactions. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of DowDuPont’s common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) is a holding company comprised of The Dow Chemical Company and DuPont with the intent to form strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty products sectors that will lead their respective industries through productive, science-based innovation to meet the needs of customers and help solve global challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.dow-dupont.com.

(1) Based on the merger stock conversion rate of 1.282 DowDuPont shares for each DuPont share.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

On December 11, 2015, The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (“DuPont”) announced entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, as amended on March 31, 2017, (the “Merger Agreement”) under which the companies would combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction (the “Merger Transaction”). Effective August 31, 2017, the Merger Transaction was completed and each of Dow and DuPont became subsidiaries of DowDuPont Inc. (“DowDuPont”). For more information, please see each of DowDuPont’s, Dow’s and DuPont’s latest annual, quarterly and current reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, as the case may be, and the joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by DowDuPont with the SEC on March 1, 2016 (File No. 333-209869), as last amended on June 7, 2016, and declared effective by the SEC on June 9, 2016 (the “Registration Statement”) in connection with the Merger Transaction.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, including the intended separation of DowDuPont’s agriculture, materials science and specialty products businesses in one or more tax efficient transactions on anticipated terms (the “Intended Business Separations”). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Some of the important factors that could cause DowDuPont’s, Dow’s or DuPont’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) successful integration of the respective agriculture, materials science and specialty products businesses of Dow and DuPont, including anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, productivity actions, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined operations; (ii) impact of the divestitures required as a condition to consummation of the Merger Transaction as well as other conditional commitments; (iii) achievement of the anticipated synergies by DowDuPont’s agriculture, materials science and specialty products businesses; (iv) risks associated with the Intended Business Separations, including those that may result from the comprehensive portfolio review undertaken by the DowDuPont board, changes and timing, including a number of conditions which could delay, prevent or otherwise adversely affect the proposed transactions, including possible issues or delays in obtaining required regulatory approvals or clearances related to the Intended Business Separations, disruptions in the financial markets or other potential barriers; (v) the risk that disruptions from the Intended Business Separations will harm DowDuPont’s business (either directly or as conducted by and through Dow or DuPont), including current plans and operations; (vi) the ability to retain and hire key personnel; (vii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the merger or the Intended Business Separations; (viii) uncertainty as to the long-term value of DowDuPont common stock; (ix) continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions; (x) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (xi) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the Intended Business Separations that could affect the company’s financial performance and (xii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the merger and the Intended Business Separations, are more fully discussed in (1) the Registration Statement and (2) the current, quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC by DowDuPont and to the extent incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement, by Dow and DuPont. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Registration Statement are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DowDuPont’s, Dow’s or DuPont’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. None of DowDuPont, Dow or DuPont assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

The Dow Diamond, DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or their affiliates.

®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) or an affiliated company of Dow