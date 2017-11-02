Nissan makes dreams come true with Reach For A Dream

Nissan South Africa recently partnered with the Reach For A Dream Foundation while hosting a fun-filled family day at Red Star Raceway and giving 15 children the opportunity to experience the racetrack like they never have before.

Nissan staff, together with the GTR-Z Club, pledged their time, efforts and vehicles to take children and their families for a few laps around the race track and skidpad. The public came to watch, give support to the initiative and make a donation to get a few laps around the racetrack and skidpad. All funds raised were given to the Reach For A Dream Foundation to support its efforts to make a significant contribution to the lives of children with life-threatening illnesses.

“The event was truly inspiring as we gave the children of our foundation the opportunity to dream again,” said Natalie Lazaris, head of Business Development for the Reach For A Dream Foundation. “Our children were filled with so much joy and happiness. We want to say a special thanks to Nissan for inspiring hope in our children. This partnership is one we value immensely.”

“This was such a special day for us at Nissan, as the event not only touched the children that were able to live their dream of driving in a race car, but it touched us in a big way as we were able to put smiles on the faces of children that struggle on a daily basis,” said Keba Matlhako, senior manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at Nissan South Africa. “A special thanks to the GTR-Z Club and our staff for the joint efforts on Sunday, as without you the day would not have been possible. We hope that this is not the last of this phenomenal partnership and that we are able to continue contributing to dreams where we have access to the recourses.”