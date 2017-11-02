The Makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand Share Ways to Spice Up Traditional Fall Flavors

With fall in full swing, the makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand, known for authentic, flavorful salsa, enchilada sauce and taco sauce, are offering five seasonal recipe ideas that put a unique spin on your favorite comfort foods. Whether preparing a Friendsgiving dinner or offering up a tasty side for game day, salsa provides an unexpected way to spice up your next seasonal gathering.

“In our 100-year history, the LA VICTORIA® brand has seen plenty of food trends come and go, yet we know that salsa is the preferred condiment on the West Coast1,” said Sebastian Friedman, LA VICTORIA® Brand Manager. “While some may think of salsa as the epitome of a summer pantry staple, fall is all about bringing people together. Combined with your favorite dishes, this timeless condiment provides a modern Mexican twist on classic autumn recipes.”

The makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand offer the following quick recipe ideas to help you incorporate this well-loved pantry essential into fall menus:

Turkey and Stout Chili—The perfect weekend chili is simple to make and blends brown sugar, chipotle powder and salsa for just enough kick on game day. Try it with a thick and chunky salsa for a bolder texture—nearly 70 percent of consumers prefer it to salsa with a smooth consistency.1

Blistered Brussels and Cauliflower—Topped with a blend of olive oil, lemon juice, almonds and salsa verde, this is a healthy and flavorful addition to any fall menu.

Butternut Squash, Black Bean, and Green Chile Enchiladas—Nothing says fall quite like butternut squash. For a unique and vegetarian spin on a classic, try this savory, intensely flavored dish.

Salsa Baked Mac ‘N Cheese—This is comfort food at its finest. With a Mexican twist and hint of heat, this is an easy weeknight side dish or delicious contribution to a holiday gathering.

Wood Grilled Adobo Squash Taco—Squash is plentiful this time of year, so get creative on taco night with a vegetarian delight. Guajillo and ancho chiles blend together for a savory adobo sauce that completes these tacos.

If you’re pressed for time but need to bring something to share at your family gathering, chips and salsa is a classic crowd pleaser—in fact, 71 percent of consumers most often enjoy salsa with chips. When deciding how spicy to go, more than half of consumers appreciate an extra kick, opting for medium to hot salsa over mild or fruity varieties. Finally, grab the bag of traditional/triangle chips, which nearly 55 percent of consumers prefer over scoops, strips or rounds.1

This year, the makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand are celebrating a delicious culinary tradition: the 100th anniversary of salsa as we know it in America. As the pioneer of jarred salsa in the U.S., the makers of the LA VICTORIA®Brand have kept the Mexican tradition alive and well in the hearts and bellies of today’s consumers for a century while using field-to-jar tomatoes in its salsas.

For more recipes and information about LA VICTORIA® foods, please visit www.lavictoria.comor contact the brand at LaVictoria@havasformula.com.

1 Based on a 1,000 person survey conducted by the makers of theBrand, Sept. 2017