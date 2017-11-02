Barnes & Noble Stores Nationwide Gearing up for the Holiday Season with Exclusive Assortment of Books, Toys & Games, Gifts and More

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products, today unveiled its exclusive assortment of books, toys & games, gifts and other merchandise for the holiday season. The Company also announced that it is making the shopping experience easier this year for customers, whether they are shopping in store or online at BN.com, with its Holiday Gift Guide and a suite of smart tools including SmartGift and Book Graph From the season’s biggest books to the top toys to dedicated trend shops for major properties such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and FAO Schwarz, shoppers will find what they’re looking for at Barnes & Noble this holiday season.

“We know the holiday season is a busy and challenging time for shoppers trying to find perfect gifts to inspire their loved ones,” said Demos Parneros, CEO at Barnes & Noble. “Our goal this year was to curate an assortment of exclusive books and other products to make shopping easier and gifting more meaningful.”

Mr. Parneros added, “The Company will engage customers in a social media campaign throughout the holiday season around the theme #ALLIWANT, as part of an effort to highlight the great assortment of gifts that can be found at Barnes & Noble.

Holiday Exclusives

Barnes & Noble has exclusive editions of some of the most anticipated and biggest books of the season that can’t be found anywhere else. For the Star Wars super fan who wants to make the enjoyment of The Force a family tradition, there’s the Star Wars Beginning Reader Collectible Box Sets, exclusive to Barnes & Noble. For the aspiring chef, Barnes & Noble offers exclusive cookbooks, such as The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!, by Food Network star Ree Drummond including an additional 16 pages of recipes, photos and more. For the friend who loves thrillers, customers can gift the exclusive hardcover edition of Michael Connelly’s new title Two Kinds of Truth, featuring an exclusive personal essay from the author on the real-life crime that led him to become a writer of crime fiction. Other big exclusives available this holiday season include:

Books

Art of Harry Potter , book exclusive featuring rare and unpublished works of art, available November 21

Atlas Obscura with a stunning pull-out travel poster

with a stunning pull-out travel poster Shea Serrano’s Basketball (and Other Things) , with exclusive basketball cards featuring the greatest fictional characters to ever play

David Baldacci's End Game, with an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview, available November 14

with an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview, available November 14 Guinness World Records 2018 , with an exclusive poster of the record-breaking, gadget-filled Batman suit

James Patterson's People vs. Alex Cross, including the bonus Alex Cross Novella Cross Kill, available November 20

, including the bonus Alex Cross Novella , available November 20 Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter’s Hamilton: The Revolution , exclusive deluxe edition including a bonus CD featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, artifact reproductions, portraits and more, available November 14

Walking Dead: Here's Negan, with an exclusive variant cover and Walking Dead issue #100 with variant cover

, with an exclusive variant cover and issue #100 with variant cover Lemony Snicket’s The Bad Beginning: Book the First , exclusive and beautifully designed edition featuring author notes

Toys & Games

Barnsie® & Noble® – Our customer-favorite bear and puppy are only $9.95 each, with the purchase of any item.

Specialty and Gift

Earth Luxe Purifying Ultrasonic Diffuser – Crafted to purify the air by attracting known allergens while offering an addition to your home’s décor.

– Crafted to purify the air by attracting known allergens while offering an addition to your home’s décor. Peace Collection – Featuring a cotton knit throw, a selection of festive reading socks and a felt tote, all designed to highlight messages of mindfulness.

Entertainment

Exclusive Turntable and Bluetooth speaker bundle from Crosley

Exclusive vinyl editions including:

Picture disc of the perennial holiday favorite A Charlie Brown Christmas

Cover and colored white vinyl edition of Colors from Beck

from Beck Color edition of Charlotte’s Web pink pig vinyl with black webbing orange

Barnes & Noble is the exclusive retailer for the vinyl soundtracks of The Sound Of Music and Into The Woods