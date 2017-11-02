Barnes & Noble Stores Nationwide Gearing up for the Holiday Season with Exclusive Assortment of Books, Toys & Games, Gifts and More
The Company Makes Gifting Effortless with Its Holiday Gift Guide and Unique Online Tools Including SmartGift and Book Graph™
Barnes & Noble Once Again Encourages Customers to Join in the Holiday Book Drive to Help Kids in Need This Holiday Season
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products, today unveiled its exclusive assortment of books, toys & games, gifts and other merchandise for the holiday season. The Company also announced that it is making the shopping experience easier this year for customers, whether they are shopping in store or online at BN.com, with its Holiday Gift Guide and a suite of smart tools including SmartGift and Book Graph From the season’s biggest books to the top toys to dedicated trend shops for major properties such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and FAO Schwarz, shoppers will find what they’re looking for at Barnes & Noble this holiday season.
“We know the holiday season is a busy and challenging time for shoppers trying to find perfect gifts to inspire their loved ones,” said Demos Parneros, CEO at Barnes & Noble. “Our goal this year was to curate an assortment of exclusive books and other products to make shopping easier and gifting more meaningful.”
Mr. Parneros added, “The Company will engage customers in a social media campaign throughout the holiday season around the theme #ALLIWANT, as part of an effort to highlight the great assortment of gifts that can be found at Barnes & Noble.
Holiday Exclusives
Barnes & Noble has exclusive editions of some of the most anticipated and biggest books of the season that can’t be found anywhere else. For the Star Wars super fan who wants to make the enjoyment of The Force a family tradition, there’s the Star Wars Beginning Reader Collectible Box Sets, exclusive to Barnes & Noble. For the aspiring chef, Barnes & Noble offers exclusive cookbooks, such as The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!, by Food Network star Ree Drummond including an additional 16 pages of recipes, photos and more. For the friend who loves thrillers, customers can gift the exclusive hardcover edition of Michael Connelly’s new title Two Kinds of Truth, featuring an exclusive personal essay from the author on the real-life crime that led him to become a writer of crime fiction. Other big exclusives available this holiday season include:
Books
- Art of Harry Potter, book exclusive featuring rare and unpublished works of art, available November 21
- Atlas Obscura with a stunning pull-out travel poster
- Shea Serrano’s Basketball (and Other Things), with exclusive basketball cards featuring the greatest fictional characters to ever play
- David Baldacci’s End Game, with an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview, available November 14
- Guinness World Records 2018, with an exclusive poster of the record-breaking, gadget-filled Batman suit
- James Patterson’s People vs. Alex Cross, including the bonus Alex Cross Novella Cross Kill, available November 20
- Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter’s Hamilton: The Revolution, exclusive deluxe edition including a bonus CD featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, artifact reproductions, portraits and more, available November 14
- Walking Dead: Here’s Negan, with an exclusive variant cover and Walking Dead issue #100 with variant cover
- Lemony Snicket’s The Bad Beginning: Book the First, exclusive and beautifully designed edition featuring author notes
Toys & Games
- Barnsie® & Noble® – Our customer-favorite bear and puppy are only $9.95 each, with the purchase of any item.
Specialty and Gift
- Earth Luxe Purifying Ultrasonic Diffuser – Crafted to purify the air by attracting known allergens while offering an addition to your home’s décor.
- Peace Collection – Featuring a cotton knit throw, a selection of festive reading socks and a felt tote, all designed to highlight messages of mindfulness.
Entertainment
- Exclusive Turntable and Bluetooth speaker bundle from Crosley
- Exclusive vinyl editions including:
[list]
- Picture disc of the perennial holiday favorite A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Cover and colored white vinyl edition of Colors from Beck
- Color edition of Charlotte’s Web pink pig vinyl with black webbing orange
[/list]
Holiday Gift Guide
This year, Barnes & Noble has enhanced its online Holiday Gift Guide by segmenting it into smartly, curated lists that reflect the common questions customers ask booksellers in-store, making gift-giving a more seamless experience. Gift Guide users can browse topics like “Enchanting Gifts for Harry Potter Fans,” “Gift Ideas for Collectors,” and “Captivating Books for the History Buff” to tailor gifts to the hobbies and interests of any and every gift recipient. Customers shopping for little ones can browse lists like “Best Gifts for Pre-Schoolers,” which includes classic books such as Women Who Changed the World: 50 Amazing Americans – or quirky renditions of the classic tale, like Goodnight Football. Barnes & Noble Gift Guide users can also find this season’s hottest toys and games, like the Town Santa’s Winter Holiday LEGO® set, and much more.
Smart Tools
Barnes & Noble has unveiled a brand-new suite of Smart Tools to help customers find meaningful gifts online at BN.com through fun interactions rooted in the bookstore experience of browsing, discovery and bookseller knowledge. The tools available this holiday season are:
- Book Graph – Those unsure of what to give loved ones this season can turn to Barnes & Noble’s new interactive discovery tool, Book Graph. It’s simple: from any desktop computer, shoppers click on a title and Book Graph displays a matrix of titles, allowing them to discover unexpected connections between one book and the next. That’s the magic of Book Graph at work – the discoverability of new book titles allows customers to browse an array of perfect gift options for everyone on their list.
- SmartGift – Available on desktop and mobile, SmartGift allows a customer to send a meaningful gift without worrying if it’s exactly right, because the recipient has the freedom to exchange for a similarly priced item to make it their perfect gift.
“We are excited about the unveiling of our new suite of Smart Tools that emulate the bookstore experience of browsing, discovery and bookseller knowledge, and will help online shoppers find meaningful, smartly curated gifts to give this holiday season,” said Fred Argir, Chief Digital Officer at Barnes & Noble. “From gifts by age or profession to interests running the gamut from anime, food, fantasy, puzzles, pets and more, our specially curated Holiday Gift Guide will offer inspiration and ideas for every customer’s shopping list.”
Holiday Book Drive Program
Barnes & Noble is bringing back their annual Holiday Book Drive program at stores nationwide, a favorite with both customers and booksellers. From now until January 1, 2018, customers can come into their local Barnes & Noble and purchase books for donation, benefitting organizations that support children in need. This year, Instagram sensation Hot Dudes Reading has partnered with the Company on behalf of their holiday campaign, stating “Barnes & Noble is a brand that has always been influential and close to our hearts. This year, we’re proud to be partnering with Barnes & Noble in the hope of encouraging our followers to not only shop at B&N, but to gift a book to the Holiday Book Drive that supports local charities across the country that provide services to disadvantaged children.”
Local recipients from the Holiday Book Drive include: Toys for Tots; Children’s Aid Society; Big Brothers Big Sisters; the YMCA; Salvation Army; First Book; children’s hospitals from around the country; Reach Out & Read; Ronald McDonald House; Head Start; United Way; various school districts, schools and public libraries; and hundreds of other deserving organizations.
Customers are invited to Barnes & Noble’s 632 stores nationwide and browse the online Holiday Gift Guide at BN.com to discover the hottest books and other great gift items available this holiday season. And for even greater value, customers are invited to join the Barnes & Noble Member program. Designed for Barnes & Noble’s most loyal customers, the Barnes & Noble Membership program gives Members 40 percent off all hardcover bestsellers and 10 percent off virtually everything else in Barnes & Noble stores throughout the year. Join the conversation on your favorite social channel by using #ALLIWANT.
