Coca-Cola HBC AG Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights 1 November 2017

Coca-Cola HBC AG (“Coca-Cola HBC”) today announces in respect of the month ended 31 October 2017, the issue of 312,500 shares of CHF 6.70 each fully paid (“Ordinary Shares”), following the exercise of options granted under Coca-Cola HBC’s share option plan.

Such Ordinary Shares were also admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities under Coca-Cola HBC’s block listing facility. Following this issue, Coca-Cola HBC has the ability to admit a further 31,172,907 Ordinary Shares under its block listing facility.

As at 31 October 2017, Coca-Cola HBC’s issued share capital consisted of 368,975,589 Ordinary Shares, of which 14,925 Ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG and 3,430,135 shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Accordingly, as at 31 October 2017, the total number of voting rights in Coca-Cola HBC is 365,530,529 for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (“DTRs”).

Shareholders may use the above total voting rights figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of Coca‑Cola HBC under the DTRs.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1.