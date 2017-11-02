Samsung Electronics Announces Senior Executive Promotions

Samsung Electronics today announced new appointments of senior executives to form its next generation of leadership.

Seven executive vice presidents were promoted to presidents for their exceptional contributions: Tim Baxter was recognized for driving success across a broad range of consumer products in the North American market; the Device Solutions (DS) Division saw the largest number of promotions, reflecting its outstanding performance this year.

In addition, President Hyunsuk (HS) Kim, Head of Consumer Electronics (CE) Division, will also lead Samsung Research, which was created by combining the Company’s main hardware and software research centers for its branded products. This will mark the first time a CEO will directly oversee such research center.

The promotions are as follows:

Tim Baxter was promoted to Corporate President and will continue to serve as CEO of Samsung Electronics America

Gyoyoung Jin, Head of Memory Business, was promoted to President and will maintain his current role

Inyup Kang, Head of System LSI Business, was promoted to President and will maintain his current role

Eun Seung Jung, Head of Foundry Business, was promoted to President and will maintain his current role

Jong-Hee Han was named President and Head of Visual Display Business; previously Executive Vice President and Head of R&D at Visual Display Business

Hee-Chan Roh was appointed as President and Chief Financial Officer; previously Executive Vice President and CFO at Samsung Display

Deuk-kyu Hwang was appointed as President and Head of Samsung China; previously Executive Vice President in charge of the Giheung-Hwaseong Complex, Semiconductor Business

The heads of the Company’s three divisions — Kinam Kim, HS Kim, and Dongjin (DJ) Koh — will assume additional roles associated with their respective new posts.

Kinam Kim, Head of DS Division, will also serve as CEO of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, the primary research center for the Company’s components and materials.

HS Kim, Head of CE Division, will additionally become both Head of Digital Appliance Business and Head of Samsung Research

DJ Koh, Head of IT & Mobile Communications (IM) Division, will continue to lead the Mobile Communications Business

The Company also announced that the previous heads of the DS, CE, and IM divisions, in recognition of their invaluable contributions to Samsung Electronics’ success, will remain within the Company with more senior executive titles.

The three former heads will not be involved in the Company’s daily operations, but will leverage their knowledge and insights to advise the current management team. As previously stated, they will leave the Board of Directors as of March 2018.

Oh-Hyun Kwon, recognized for making Samsung Electronics the world’s largest semiconductor company, has been named Chairman of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. His expertise will help guide future technology development.

Boo-Keun Yoon has been appointed as Vice Chairman and will be responsible for the Company’s external Corporate Relations.

Jong-Kyun Shin has been appointed as Vice Chairman and will play a lead role in nurturing the Company’s future leaders.

With today’s announcement, the Company has completed its leadership change. The new team will accelerate the pace of innovation and address the increasingly complex demands of the connected world, keeping the Company on its growth trajectory.

Executive profiles of the newly appointed presidents are as follows:

Tim Baxter, Corporate President and CEO of Samsung Electronics America

Mr. Baxter is a sales and marketing expert, who joined Samsung Electronics’ U.S. division in 2006 after working for AT&T and Sony. He has since built an extensive record of success at the Company in growing revenue and brand value for both the consumer electronics and mobile businesses.

Gyoyoung Jin, President and Head of Memory Business

Dr. Jin has a wealth of experience in the development of cutting-edge memory technologies and is a renowned authority on memory process architecture and DRAM product development. He has led the Memory Business since 2017 and is expected to maintain the Company’s unparalleled market leadership in the memory industry.

Inyup Kang, President and Head of System LSI Business

Dr. Kang joined Samsung in 2010 after having steered the development of cellular chipsets at Qualcomm for 13 years. Since then he has played a pivotal role in strengthening the competitiveness of the Company’s System-on-Chip business. As the head of the System LSI Business since 2017, he has worked to strengthen its many cutting-edge technologies and is expected to continue to expand the System LSI Business.

Eun Seung Jung, President and Head of Foundry Business

Dr. Jung has spearheaded the development of major advanced logic process technologies since Samsung started its System LSI Business. As the head of the Foundry Business since 2017, he is expected to lay the foundation for it to become one of the Company’s core businesses.

Jong-Hee Han, President and Head of Visual Display Business

Mr. Han has been highly influential in creating innovative TV products, helping the Company maintain the No. 1 position in the global TV market for 11 consecutive years. He is expected to continue driving innovation to lead a renewed leap forward for the Visual Display Business.

Hee-Chan Roh, President and Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Roh is a financial management expert, having previously served as the head of Samsung Electronics’ corporate management team and since 2015 as the Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Display. As the newly appointed CFO of Samsung Electronics, he will run the Company’s global operations.

Deuk-kyu Hwang, President and Head of Samsung China

Mr. Hwang is recognized for his business insights and strong networks, having worked in procurement, planning and auditing for the DS Division. He has developed deep understanding of corporate relations in China while working on the Xian semiconductor complex, and is expected to provide crucial support for Samsung’s local business pursuits.