Why Does the Church Exist?

Everything happens for a reason, and everything exists for a purpose. The Purpose of the Church and Its Members by Michael Cotie aims to teach readers the reason for the establishment of the Church and the purpose that its members serve in the plan of God.



In order to fulfill the purpose of the Church, its members must be aware of the part that they play in God’s great plan. Michael Cotie intends to bring enlightenment to the members of the Church so that a clear path can be made toward the direction that God meant for His church to go.



Michael Cotie has also written a trilogy of biographies that tells stories of a Christian family. The first book, Our Life’s Adventurous Journey, is meant to inspire readers of all ages to persevere in whatever challenge they face in life with the strength acquired through faith in God. The second book, A Christian Father, A Man of Faith, is about the life of Michael’s father, a man born at the beginning of the Great Depression, who supported his family through the turbulent ’60s. The third, Francis: An Abolitionist in Antebellum Times, is about Cotie’s great-great-grandfather, who was an abolitionist known for his courage in speaking the truth in the 1800s.





The Purpose of the Church and Its Members

Written by Michael Cotie

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Michael W. Cotie earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Baptist University and received a ThM and ThD from Slidell Baptist Seminary. He is a pastor of a Baptist church in Dayton, Texas, and has been happily married to his wife, Debra, for over forty-one years.