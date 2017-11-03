Christian Writer Attempts to Answer Life’s Big Questions

What is the role of man on earth other than just to be born into this life, live a little while, and then die? There are as many different answers as there are experiences, ideas, and opinions. Many of life’s tough questions have something to do with faith, something that Marcus Hurst addresses in his enlightening book “The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life” (Toplink Publishing, 2017).



As the author puts it, life’s a puzzle, and it’s a given that mysteries abound with only one reality, which comes in the form of a question: is there an answer? For Hurst, there is, and he offers a Christian – or faith – perspective.



With “The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle,” Hurst hopes to engage the curious, the inquisitive, and the intellectual in mental battles over the nature of truth and falsehood, the existence of God and Satan (and their respective roles in human history), the creation-evolution issue, and the possibility of an afterlife, among the contentious topics expanded in the book. The author emphasizes the need to maintain an open mind to truth, links pride and self-confidence to the prevalence of falsehood, and defends creationism and the existence of God.



Despite his young age, his mere eight-grade education, and his inner feeling of worthlessness, Hurst supplies powerful answers to questions that challenge our world. He says: “Nothing is as secure as confidently standing on the solid ground of reality, and nothing is as repulsive as struggling through the swamp of falsehoods and air.”



Many readers will not take kindly to Hurst’s views, but there is no stopping the author from presenting what he thinks is an accurate picture to aid individuals in completing life’s puzzle. He admits readers may not easily accept his views, but he assures peace of mind for anyone who accepts them.



Be enraged or be inspired. Hurst’s “The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life” is available at http://www.lifespuzzle.com





The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life

Written by Marcus Hurst

Published by Toplink Publishing

Published date: May 16, 2017

Paperback price: $7.99



About the Author

Marcus Hurst was born in 1992, and was raised in the Buffalo Valley, in Pennsylvania, where his family operated a dairy farm.



At the age of nineteen, Hurst taught sixth and seventh grade in a rural private school. He later served a few winter terms as a mentor, at Red Rock Refuge (a home for troubled teenage boys,) between working at a local bicycle shop. Besides authoring numerous articles and writing projects, Hurst also enjoys singing and writing music.



It was his love for his fellowmen and his desire to help them find answers to some of their biggest questions that motivated Marcus, as a teenager and later a young adult, to dedicate his spare time to writing this work.