PTT Global Chemical joins forces with Thai Union to develop packaging and packaging materials to promote sustainable business practices

PTT Global Chemical PCL (PTTGC) and Thai Union Group PCL (TU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a research & development partnership. The partnership will focus on the development of innovative and environmentally friendly bio-based and petroleum-based materials and packaging for the food industry.

The development of innovative new packaging materials enhances food safety and packaging durability while also minimizing waste and costs, including production and raw material costs.

Supattanapong Punmeechaow, president & CEO of PTT Global Chemical PCL, said the company aims to improve the efficiency of polymers to meet customer requirements more effectively in alignment with the R&D partnership on packaging and packaging materials with Thai Union.

The partnership is a natural extension of work the two companies have already collaborated on, including an anti-bacterial plastic film used in aqua-cultural to minimize growth of unwanted bacteria, keeping shrimp farms healthy and disease-free. In addition, the companies developed a new packaging material with higher levels of durability and product safety while reducing raw materials by 30 percent.

Apart from the R&D partnership on packaging and materials, the two companies will connect PTTGC’s Innovation Center and Thai Union’s Global Innovation Incubator (Gii) to work together on technology and innovation development, in line with the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy.

“Our partnership is aimed at developing safe and sustainable packaging for Thai Union’s food products and processes. Through our SeaChange® sustainability strategy, we are demonstrating our leadership and our company’s commitment to sustainable development. Innovation in processes, packaging and product development is an important part of delivering sustainable growth for all,” said Thiraphong Chansiri, Thai Union CEO.

The companies’ R&D will deliver innovations in new materials and packaging, such as bioplastics and biodegradable plastics, which lessens impact on the environment by reducing raw materials and waste.

About PTT Global Chemical PCL

PTTGC delivers high-quality petrochemical and chemical products to a wide range of customers and operates within eight areas of business including the Group Performance Center – Refinery and Shared Facilities, Group Performance Center – Aromatics, Group Performance Center – Olefins, Polymers Business Unit, EO-Based Performance Business Unit, Green Chemicals Business Unit, Performance Materials & Chemicals Business Unit, and Phenol Business Unit. PTTGC is Thailand’s largest integrated petrochemical and refining business and a leading corporation in the Asia-Pacific region, both in size and product variety.



About Thai Union Group PCL



Thai Union Group PCL is the world’s seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for almost 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world’s largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 125 billion (US$ 3.7 billion) and a global workforce of over 46,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company’s global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Thai Union’s on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2017, Thai Union was named to the DJSI for the fourth consecutive year. Thai Union has also been included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. http://seachangesustainability.org.