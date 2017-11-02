Expatriate Navigates Postcolonial Congo and Rwanda/ Burundi

“In this frank and at times very personal narrative, the author as a young adult, fresh out of college, shares with us in vivid detail the challenges, frustrations and even the personal risks of doing business in post-colonial Africa. Hans van den Houten balances that very well with every-day life among an often more experienced expatriate community, itself trying to cope with the new, post-colonial reality.” - Boudewijn Mohr for Amazon

Detailing his then-budding career with Royal Dutch Shell in Congo-Leopoldville, Hans van den Houten tells an exciting story of adventure in One Year in Africa.



1964 was not a very peaceful year in Africa. Despite the dangers, Shell international employee Hans van den Houten navigates unexpected managerial challenges. Told with a spirit of fun and adventure, the readers are taken through a very exciting time in the life of young Hans. Readers are given a glimpse of an expatriate’s highs and lows: social life, parties, politics, business challenges, love affairs, weekends on the Congo River, risky situations, and many more.



One Year in Africa

Written by Hans van den Houten

Paperback | $16.95



Book copies are available on LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Hans van den Houten was born in the Netherlands on August 6, 1940. He earned his “Licencié ès Sciences Commerciales et Économiques” in 1963, after his economic studies at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. After leaving Shell in 1967, he immigrated to the United States. He then joined Chase Manhattan Bank, and from 1970 to 1973, he left Chase on a sabbatical and served as Director of Finance and CFO of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. He returned to the Chase Manhattan Bank, as a Vice President. Following his career at Chase, he also worked at Moody’s Investors Service, Dun & Bradstreet International, Fitch Investors Service, and the Republic National Bank of New York. He retired in 2005 after working for his last employer, Lee Hecht Harrison.

On April 30, 2003, Hans van den Houten was awarded a knighthood in the Order of Orange-Nassau by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands for his various contributions to the strengthening of relations between the Netherlands and the USA. He was a volunteer with a number of charitable organizations in New York City, the Netherland-America Foundation, where he served as a President and Vice- Chairman for more than thirty years



Now retired Hans, and his wife Marian, share their time between Bend, Oregon and Almelo, the Netherlands.