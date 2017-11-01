Former U.S. Army Chief Information Officer Gen. Susan Lawrence (Ret.) Joins Accenture Federal Services

Former U.S. Army Chief Information Officer/G-6 Lieutenant General Susan Lawrence (Ret.), a leader in military information technology and communications systems, has joined Accenture Federal Services (AFS) as a managing director in its national security practice.

As the Army’s CIO/G-6, Lawrence managed the defense enterprise systems, IT infrastructure, Command & Control (C4) solutions and advanced technology used by the military warfighter and the supporting civilian workforce. Additionally, she helped develop the U.S. Army Cyber Command and worked directly with senior staff members – including the Secretary of the Army and the Chief of Staff of the Army – to reduce costs and improve the effectiveness of cyber and other IT solutions.

In her new role, Lawrence is responsible for helping AFS clients develop and execute technology transformation and mission-support strategies that are designed to deter, deflect and defeat today’s evolving threats.

"Susan has led the way in bringing new communications and wireless systems, electronic platforms and advanced technology to the warfighter, all while navigating budget pressures and delivering on the Army’s C4 and information technology strategy,” said Matt Tait, who leads the defense and national security practice at AFS. “She will greatly enhance AFS’ ability to bring pragmatic, operationally oriented technology and mission solutions to help our defense and security clients be more ready, efficient and secure.”

Lawrence joins AFS from Booz Allen Hamilton, where she was a senior vice president in the Defense Market Group, helping lead business initiatives in the defense and security markets.

Lawrence also served as the Commanding General for the Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), where her responsibilities included overseeing the Army C4 and Army Enterprise IT functions. During her extensive 40-year career in the Army, she had operational assignments in Europe, South Korea, Southwest Asia and the U.S. and led network, C4 and IT functions during military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I look forward to leading a dynamic team at Accenture as we help clients advance their innovation capabilities,” Lawrence said. “I am confident that we can help our clients deliver better results and improve customer service for service members and the American people with practical solutions that leverage massive technology changes.”

Lawrence holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Campbell University in North Carolina, a master’s degree in information systems management from the University of Georgia, and an honorary doctorate in science from Dakota State University. She enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1972 and was commissioned an officer in 1979.

