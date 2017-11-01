Finalization of the acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall financial operations by Groupe PSA and BNP Paribas

• Creation of a new automotive finance organisation for Opel and Vauxhall.

• The new organisation will benefit from the experience of Banque PSA Finance and BNP Paribas Personal Finance’s expertise in the field of finance offers through an exclusive partnership with the Opel and Vauxhall brands.

• New organisation led by Alexandre Sorel, (Banque PSA Finance), CEO supported by deputy CEO Pascal Brasseur (BNP Paribas Personal Finance) and Erhard Paulat (Opel Bank).

• Strategic plan to generate profitable, agile growth will be presented in 100 days.

Groupe PSA and BNP Paribas today announced the closing of their joint acquisition of the financial operations of Opel and Vauxhall, announced on March 6th.

The new organisation combining the existing brands Opel Bank, Opel Financial Services and Vauxhall Finance is created. It will benefit from the combined expertise of financial captive Banque PSA Finance and automotive finance specialist, BNP Paribas Personal Finance to more effectively serve Opel and Vauxhall dealers and customers.

Opel and Vauxhall’s financing operations are an essential element of the commercial performance of 1,800 dealers in 11 European countries. They provide a comprehensive range of auto financing products, including consumer loans, leasing and service contracts as well as dealer financing and insurance. Together, they represented around €9.6 billion in total financing at end-2016.

Alexandre Sorel, Chief Executive Officer, Pascal Brasseur and Erhard Paulat, both Deputy CEO, will take over the management of the new organisation.

This new management will present in 100 days its strategic plan with the support of Banque PSA Finance and BNP Paribas Personal Finance. The objective of the plan is to accelerate the development of the entity, and to offer the most competitive offers to customers of Opel and Vauxhall.

Commenting on the transaction, Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Sorel said: “We are now thoroughly committed, alongside all of the teams, to building the strategic plan with the clear purpose of improving the performance of the company’s businesses and the competitiveness of our financial solutions for Opel and Vauxhall customers. Everyone’s involvement across the company is critical at this stage.”

“The development of this automotive finance company is essential to the growth of the Opel and Vauxhall car brands. We are proud to be joining forces to create the conditions for growth and to work with the teams to write another chapter in the company’s history. Our complementary areas of expertise are a key asset for making this partnership a success.” concluded Alain Van Groenendael, Chairman of BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Rémy Bayle, Chief Executive Officer of Banque PSA Finance

For further information about the new executive team

Alexandre Sorel

CEO

Alexandre Sorel (46) is the CEO of the new organisation, board member of Opel Bank SA and member of Banque PSA Finance Executive Committee.

Through several experiences within Groupe PSA from 1994 to 2017, Alexandre Sorel has a deep knowledge of the automotive industry as well as of the banking sector. He was previously CFO of Banque PSA Finance. Prior to that position, he held several positions in Groupe PSA, on the OEM side as in the auto finance business.

Alexandre Sorel holds a MBA from Neoma Business School, Reims (France).

Pascal Brasseur

Deputy CEO

Pascal BRASSEUR (49) has been Head of the Retail Business Line at BNP Paribas Personal Finance since September 2012. Pascal served as Commercial Director beginning in 2009 for Northern Europe (UK, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway). Prior he was General Manager of BNP Paribas subsidiaries in France specialized in Mortgages and Debt Consolidation. Prior to that, he held leadership roles in the financing area. He joined BNP Paribas Group in 1992, and began his career in Spain.

Pascal holds an MBA from ESCP Europe.



ED Paulat

Deputy CEO

Erhard (ED) Paulat (48) has been Executive Vice President, U.K., Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Sweden at GM Financial International Operations since April 2013. In the same year, he was named Managing Director of Opel Bank in Germany, which he had been overseeing as Chief Operating Officer together with Austria and Switzerland, beginning in 2012. Ed Paulat served as Managing Director U.K. beginning in 2007, and assumed responsibility for Sweden in 2010. Prior to that, he held leadership roles on three continents and in various areas, including audit and commercial credit. He joined the company in 1992.

Ed Paulat holds an MBA from Henley Management College, U.K.