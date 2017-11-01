CP’s Chief Marketing Officer to address the Scotiabank Transportation and Aerospace Conference on November 14

Mr. John Brooks, Canadian Pacific’s (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, will address the Scotiabank Transportation and Aerospace Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 10.40 a.m. eastern time in Toronto.

CP will provide access to a live audio webcast of Mr. Brooks’ remarks at investor.cpr.ca.

