Philips collaborates with Thanh Vu Medic General Hospital in Vietnam to provide medical equipment and training programs

Philips marks an exciting development in Vietnam as it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thanh Vu Medic General Hospital, the leading private hospital in Southern Vietnam under Bac Lieu Department of Health and a cardiology training center for medical students.

Under the three-year MoU from 2018 to 2020, Philips will provide Thanh Vu Medic General Hospital with knowledge and expertise to improve the diagnostic capabilities and practicing standards.

To meet the medical needs of residents in the region, the hospitals will be provided with breakthrough image-guided therapy and diagnostic imaging solutions, namely the Allura Xper FD20/15 X-ray system and the Ingenia 3.0T MR system. Cutting-edge patient care monitoring solutions will also be introduced to enhance clinical workflow and patient monitoring capabilities in the hospital wards.

Thanh Vu Medic General Hospital which houses the first cardiology center in the Mekong district will also be equipped with a range of novel cardiac procedures and technologies to enhance the capability of the cardiology center.

To augment the knowledge and skills of the medical professionals and students, Philips will collaborate with Thanh Vu Medic General Hospital to design a series of workshops, training programs, seminars and other continuing medical education (CME) events in Vietnam and across the region. These initiatives will span across multiple treatment solutions such as Imaging Systems, Ultrasound Systems and Patient Care Monitoring Systems.

This partnership with Thanh Vu Medic General Hospital exemplifies Philips’ commitment to improving the lives of people in Vietnam with healthcare innovation.