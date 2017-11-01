Boeing Expands Global Fleet Care Reach through New Agreement

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services Pte. Ltd., (BAPAS) a joint venture between The Boeing Company and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), today announced the signing of a contract for customized solutions from the Boeing Global Fleet Care portfolio–Fleet Engineering Services–with Singapore Airlines Cargo Pte. Ltd (SIA Cargo).

Through the agreement, BAPAS will provide the Global Fleet Care services requested by SIA Cargo to its entire fleet of 747-400 freighters.

“Boeing Global Fleet Care’s reach is a worldwide effort,” said David Longridge, vice president of Commercial Services Sales for Boeing Global Services. “Our work with Singapore Airlines Cargo Pte. Ltd demonstrates how Global Services is providing wide-ranging solutions to meet our customers’ maintenance and engineering needs.”

The Fleet Engineering Services contract provides Engineering, Reliability Program, Planning & Scheduling, Quality and Cargo Maintenance Control Centre services. Available services include customized maintenance programs and job card development, reliability programs, low-utilization maintenance programs, and engineering analysis and evaluation.

