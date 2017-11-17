The Impact of God’s Teachings

The Word of God has the power to change lives. For Dale Heil, it led him to the call of service to the Lord while incarcerated. His love for God’s Word is clear in his book, “Spirit and Life.”



“Spirit and Life” is a result of Heil’s in-depth inquiry on the Word of God. It contains comprehensive discussions on topics such as salvation, spiritual warfare, and godly living. It also touches on forming a strong relationship with God and Jesus Christ.



Amazon customer Janette Varland enjoyed the book, giving it a five-star rating. Like Heil, Varland has also worked in a prison ministry. In her review, she admires the author’s skill in “administering bible studies in the prisons.”



Heil feels compelled to share his learnings to as many people as possible. He hopes to make a positive impact on readers’ lives through Spirit and Life. He has seen the Word of God transform his fellow inmates while behind bars. “It has been a great blessing to learn how many of these men are now faithful members of churches on the outside,” he says.



Spirit and Life

A Collection of In-Depth Bible Studies

Written by Dale Heil

About the Author

Dale Heil was placed in the Colorado prison system for several years. While imprisoned, he received Jesus Christ and dedicated himself to serving Him for the remainder of his life. He established Spirit of Life, a prison ministry, together with another inmate.