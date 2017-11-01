Regarding final vehicle inspection issue in Japan: recurrence prevention measures and completion of preparation to resume production

Following the discovery of issues in the final inspection process for vehicles produced for the Japan market, and recurrence at the six Japanese production plants of Nissan and its affiliate Nissan Shatai, Nissan has taken preventive measures aimed to ensure final vehicle inspection that conforms with Japanese regulations.

Preparation for resuming production at Nissan’s Kyushu Plant is now complete, and the same measures will be taken at the remaining plants in the next few days. Production is planned to resume for the domestic market following confirmation of the measures by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). These measures and preparations have been reported to MLIT.

Nissan regrets any inconvenience and concern this has caused to its valued customers and other stakeholders in Japan.

Issues

1) Inspectors other than internally registered final vehicle inspectors carried out final inspections of vehicles for the Japan market;

2) Without notifying MLIT, changes were made to the final inspection process originally submitted to MLIT;

3) Nissan was not able to discover the issues with the final inspection process for vehicles for the Japan market.

Presumed causes of the issues

1) The company’s lack of understanding of laws and regulations regarding the final vehicle inspection process for the Japan market, and lack of awareness of conforming with them;

2) Process planning that mixed the final inspection process with other inspection processes;

3) Lax audit methodology and weakness in audit structure for the process of final inspection of vehicles for the Japan market.

Measures to prevent recurrence

1) Ensure awareness of conformity with laws and regulations concerning final inspection, and conduct comprehensive internal education and training.

Make sure employees in Japan understand that final vehicle inspection is a significant task entrusted by the Japanese government, and promote this awareness through posters, designated areas, uniforms, etc.;

Continuously raise and ensure employee awareness of conformity with laws and regulations concerning final vehicle inspection of vehicles for the Japan market.

2) Reconfigure the final vehicle inspection process to that originally submitted to MLIT

3) Isolate the final vehicle inspection process, and assign only internally registered final vehicle inspectors to the process

Isolate the final vehicle inspection process by converging all inspection check items into the tester line, enclose the area, and allow only internally registered final vehicle inspectors to enter;

In cases where non-final inspection process items are mixed with final inspection processes, internally registered final vehicle inspectors must conduct the checks.

4) Enhance checks of the final inspection process for vehicles produced for the Japan market

Check twice per shift that the process is being carried out correctly. Ensure that:

Only internally registered final inspectors conduct final inspections;

The process is the same as that submitted to MLIT;

The inspections are conducted according to the standard operation manual.

5) Enhance the administration of final vehicle inspection process changes

If any modification is made to the final vehicle inspection process for vehicles for the Japan market, the modification must be submitted to MLIT after approval is received from the plant manager.

6) Enhance auditing of the final vehicle inspection process for vehicles for the Japan market

For the time being, carry out external audits on the implementation of items 1 through 4 once a week.