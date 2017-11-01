Shell completes sale of UK North Sea asset package to Chrysaor for up to $3.8bn

The package of assets consists of Shell’s interests in Buzzard, Beryl, Bressay, Elgin-Franklin, J-Area, the Greater Armada cluster, Everest, Lomond and Erskine, plus a 10% stake in Schiehallion. Shell retains a significant, more focused and strengthened presence in the UK North Sea, to which it remains committed.

253 staff transferred from Shell to Chrysaor upon completion of the transaction. In Q4 2017, Shell will record an accounting gain on sale of $1.0bn against the values of both the Shell and former BG assets included in the package. Completion of this deal shows the clear momentum behind Shell’s $30bn divestment programme and is in line with Shell’s drive to simplify the upstream portfolio and re-shape the company into a world class investment.

Read the press release of 31 January 2017 announcing the sale.

Shell’s stake in the assets sold was as follows: Buzzard (21.7%), Beryl (39.4%), Bressay (18.4%), Elgin-Franklin (14.1%), J-Area (30.5%), the Greater Armada cluster excluding Gaulpe (76.4%), Everest (100.0%), Lomond (100.0%), Erskine (32.0%) and Schiehallion (10.0%). Chrysaor has assumed operatorship of Armada, Everest and Lomond. Shell retains a 44.9% stake in Schiehallion.

