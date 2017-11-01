Pemex Denies Supplying Substandard Quality Fuel

With regard to various versions that have been published in reference to the quality of fuel recently supplied in Mexico, Petróleos Mexicanos points out the following:

Concerning the recent natural phenomena that caused the shutdown of refineries in the United States and Mexico – mainly in Houston and Salina Cruz – Pemex applied several emergency measures to guarantee the fuel supply throughout the country.

With the authorization of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the company imported additional shipments of fuel with specifications different from the standard demanded by Mexican fuels, which were then blended with gasoline produced in the country to modify their composition and fully comply with the characteristics required by the Mexican Environmental Standard. This is common industry practice worldwide.

Pemex states that the gasoline and diesel fuel sold in the domestic market complied with the standards currently in effect. By implementing these strategies, Pemex reacted immediately and with agility to find alternatives that prevented greater difficulties for domestic consumers. This was not a minor achievement, given that even in the United States there were fuel shortages, which did not occur in Mexico.

The situation has currently returned to normal and the fuel shipments being acquired fully comply with the required specifications.

Las menciones de Pemex pueden referirse a Petróleos Mexicanos o a cualquiera de sus Empresas Productivas Subsidiarias.