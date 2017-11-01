EMSL Microbiologist Contributes to the Identification of 14 New Species of Aspergillus

EMSL’s Senior Mycologist, Dr. Željko Jurjevic, along with scientists from around the world, have discovered 14 new Aspergillus species in section Restricti. Aspergillus section Restricti along with sister section Aspergillus (formerly Eurotium) comprises xerophilic species, which are able to grow on substrates with low water activity and in extreme environments.

Through species delimitation methods based on a multispecies coalescent model, 21 species were suggested to belong in Aspergillus sect. Restricti. Then, DNA sequencing was conducted from four loci, i.e., ID region of rDNA (ITS + 28S), CaM, benA and RPB2. This allowed for the recognition of 14 new species to be identified. Mycophenolic acid was detected for the first time in at least six members of the section.

“We are very proud of Dr. Jurjevic’s discoveries and the overall dedication of our microbiology department at EMSL,” said Dr. Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Dr. Jurjevic’s impressive accomplishment is a tribute to our dedicated staff that works to provide high-quality data for clients while providing breakthrough information to help the overall industry.”

The research article, Phylogeny of xerophilic aspergilli (subgenus Aspergillus) and taxonomic revision of section Restricti, was published in the September 2017 issue of Studies in Mycology. To view the full article, please click here.

