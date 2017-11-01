Veteran Environmental Consultant and Professional Geologist is the Newest Addition at Clark Seif Clark

Clark Seif Clark (CSC) is pleased to announce that Donald “Bill” Clarke, P.G. is now part of the company’s esteemed group of industry professionals. Mr. Clarke brings over three decades of combined environmental, engineering, industrial hygiene, hazardous waste, and health and safety experience to benefit Clark Seif Clark’s clients.



Mr. Clarke recently joined the CSC team as a Senior Project Manager and is based out of the company’s corporate headquarters in Chatsworth, California. He entered the environmental industry back in 1983 after receiving a geosciences degree from California State University, Northridge. His expansive field experience includes Phase I and II Environmental Site Assessments (ESA); Preliminary Endangerment Assessments (PEA); Site Inspections (SI); Expanded Site Inspections (ESI); remedial investigations; removal action implementation and oversight, including vapor extraction and soil removal; contaminated facilities decontamination and demolition oversight; developing sampling and work plans, hazardous waste characterization and disposal; Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 40, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and California Code of Regulations (CCR) Title 22 regulatory standards.



“It is a pleasure to have Bill join our growing team at CSC and for us to be able to offer his comprehensive expertise to our customers across the country,” said Jeff Bannon, P.G., V.P. of Environmental Services at Clark Seif Clark. “Bill’s professional reputation, strong work ethic and commitment to excellence merges perfectly with the core values and expectations of our company. Bill’s addition to the team allows CSC to continue to expand our operations and provide our clientele with the high level of service on every project.”



To learn more about Clark Seif Clark and their environmental, engineering, indoor air quality, industrial hygiene or health and safety services, please visit www.csceng.com, email csc@csceng.com or call (800) 807-1118.



About Clark Seif Clark

CSC was established in 1989 to help clients in both public and private sectors address indoor air quality (IAQ), occupational, environmental, and health and safety (EH&S) issues. CSC is a leading provider of these services with multiple offices along the western seaboard and southwest. The company believes in science-based protocols and has a strong background in engineering, making them the preferred environmental consultants to industrial clients, healthcare facilities, architects, schools, builders, contractors, developers and real estate professionals.

