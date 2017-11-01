Only 10 Days Left for Teachers to Enter the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest

Teachers only have 10 more days to submit their science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) ideas to the eighth annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. Now through Thursday, November 9, Samsung is calling on teachers to apply to the competition by briefly describing how their students can use STEAM to address a real-world problem in their community, for a chance to win a share of $2 million* in technology and other prizes.

The entry form takes minutes to complete, and teachers need only answer three simple questions: (1) describe a challenge faced by the local community, (2) briefly explain how their students will use STEAM to combat the local challenge, and (3) share the biggest hurdle hindering academic achievement in their school. Public school teachers in grades 6th through 12th – including charter schools that are 50 percent or more publicly funded – are eligible to nominate their classroom.

“Every year, we are in awe of the creative ideas that teachers submit on behalf of their students, representing the issue that matter most to them and their communities,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship, Samsung Electronics America. “It’s these ideas that become a reality, and change the way students look at the world. We look forward to seeing the innovative entries teachers share this year, and watching many of them take shape through the Solve for Tomorrow program.”

Past submissions include a wildlife detection system to alert drivers of animals crossing the road, a mobile application for bullied LGBT youth, and a robotic car seat that alerts adults when children are left in hot cars. From environmental to health, safety to nutrition, equality to poverty, and more – any matter that’s important to students and their communities can be submitted.

New to this year’s contest, Samsung has created a referral giveaway program that allows any public school employee to refer colleagues that teach 6th through 12th grade to complete a contest submission. Once the submission is complete, the referrer will be entered for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Note8 or Samsung 65” TV. Teachers must state their referrer in their application, and Samsung will randomly select five referral winners.**

2017 Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Final Event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AViraIFMfJE

By entering, schools have an opportunity to advance through each phase of the contest:***

Phase 1 (now until Nov. 9): Teachers from across the country complete the Solve for Tomorrow online entry form.

Phase 2 (Nov. 22 – Dec. 6): Samsung awards 255 state finalists who receive a Samsung Chromebook for their outstanding STEAM ideas. These teachers will then submit an activity plan that explains how they will execute their idea in their classrooms.

Phase 3 (Dec. 13 – Feb. 13): Samsung awards 51 state winners (including the District of Columbia). Each school receives $25,000 in technology, and a technology kit to produce their presentation video.

Phase 4 (Mar. 1 – 25): Samsung awards 10 national finalists with $50,000 in technology and a trip to an event to pitch their projects to panel of judges. Online voting for the Community Choice winner begins.

Phase 5 (early April): The 10 national finalists present their projects to a panel of judges, and Samsung will select 3 national winners who will each receive a $150,000 technology prize for their school. The Community Choice winner will receive an additional $15,000 in technology for their school.

Since 2001, Samsung has provided more than $60 million to more than 1,200 public schools and community organizations in the United States through its many citizenship initiatives. To enter the contest, and for contest rules, please visit www.samsung.com/solve or follow on Instagram @SolveForTomorrow.

*$2 million prize is based on an estimated retail value.

**Not open to the general public: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to employees at eligible schools in the fifty (50) United States/DC twenty one (21) years of age or older. To enter/official rules: share the Contest with other educators by directing them to www.Samsung.com/Solve to complete the application form including referral fields with all required information. Referrals may come from teachers, administrators or faculty members. Sponsor: Samsung Electronics America, Inc., 85 Challenger Rd., Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660 Void where prohibited. Ends 11/9/17.

***Dates are subject to change.

For complete contest rules, please visit www.Samsung.com/Solve.