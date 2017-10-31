Embarking on a Journey of Spiritual Transformation

A prayer can transform an individual, and from that transformation, the neighborhood will catch its fire until it reaches the whole world. Samuel T. Padmore leads readers in their journey of spiritual revival by teaching them the importance of prayer in his book, Invading the Kingdom of Darkness.



In a guide made simple, Padmore underscores how every home can turn into a house of peace when the family members pray. It is not just any prayer. They have to be consistent, and to achieve this, he encourages them to make their own prayer closet. The head of the family has to include his spouse in the prayer, and then both of them need to get their children involved as well until the whole family is part of the prayer routine. Their awakening will inspire their neighbors and, eventually, other churches.



“One problem that many people who want to be prayerful are facing is consistency. This book has solved that problem,” Padmore says.





Invading the Kingdom of Darkness

Written by Samuel T. Padmore

Kindle | $12.99

Paperback | $24.99

Hardcover | $31.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Samuel T. Padmore is the founding president of Action Life Ministries International in Massachusetts. He is also the senior overseer of Casa de Dios in New Jersey. A coveted speaker in churches and conferences, Padmore has ministered in Africa and the United States. He currently lives in Massachusetts with his wife, Providencia.



More information about the author and his work is available on his website www.stpadmorebooks.com.