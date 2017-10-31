Barnes & Noble’s High-Profile Events in November: David Baldacci, Alec Baldwin, Lidia Matticchio Bastianich, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Kate Hudson and Many More Authors

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced November’s lineup of star-studded events, featuring bestselling authors, well-known actors and actresses, famous politicians, popular chefs and more, just in time for the start of the holiday season. Throughout the month of November, fans are encouraged to stop by Barnes & Noble to meet the celebrities they love including David Baldacci, Alec Baldwin, Lidia Matticchio Bastianich, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Kate Hudson and many more big names. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for more details on each event.

Below is a list of some of the major events taking place at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide this November:

Isabel Allende, In the Midst of Winter , Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, November 6 at 7 PM.

, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, November 6 at 7 PM. David Baldacci , End Game , Barnes & Noble Creeks at Virginia Center in Glen Allen, VA, November 18 at 1 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Creeks at Virginia Center in Glen Allen, VA, November 18 at 1 PM. Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen , You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, November 8 at 12 PM; Barnes & Noble Market Fair in Princeton, NJ, November 10 at 1 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, November 8 at 12 PM; Barnes & Noble Market Fair in Princeton, NJ, November 10 at 1 PM. Lidia Matticchio Bastianich , Lidia’s Celebrate Like an Italian: 220 Foolproof Recipes That Make Every Meal a Party , Barnes & Noble Country Glen Center in Carle Place, NY, November 5 at 2 PM; Barnes & Noble Eastchester in Scarsdale, NY, November 6 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Country Glen Center in Carle Place, NY, November 5 at 2 PM; Barnes & Noble Eastchester in Scarsdale, NY, November 6 at 7 PM. Lee Child , The Midnight Line , Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, November 7 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, November 7 at 7 PM. Hillary Rodham Clinton , What Happened , Barnes & Noble Seven Corners in Falls Church, VA, November 3 at 1 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Seven Corners in Falls Church, VA, November 3 at 1 PM. Michael Connelly , Two Kinds of Truth: A Bosch Novel , Barnes & Noble Tysons Corner Mall in McLean, VA, November 5 at 7 PM; Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles (with Ivy Pochoda), November 9 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Tysons Corner Mall in McLean, VA, November 5 at 7 PM; Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles (with Ivy Pochoda), November 9 at 7 PM. Flo Groberg ¸ 8 Seconds of Courage: A Soldier’s Story from Immigrant to the Medal of Honor , Barnes & Noble Upper West Side in New York City, November 6 at 7 PM.

¸ , Barnes & Noble Upper West Side in New York City, November 6 at 7 PM. Kate Hudson , Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition , Barnes & Noble Lincoln Park in Dallas, TX, November 7 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Lincoln Park in Dallas, TX, November 7 at 7 PM. Diane Keaton , The House that Pinterest Built , Barnes & Noble in Paramus, NJ, November 4 at 2 PM.

, Barnes & Noble in Paramus, NJ, November 4 at 2 PM. Jeff Kinney , Diary of a Wimpy Kid #12: The Getaway , Barnes & Noble Tribeca in New York City, November 7 at 5 PM; Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles, November 15 at 5 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Tribeca in New York City, November 7 at 5 PM; Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles, November 15 at 5 PM. Katy Tur, Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History , Barnes & Noble Upper West Side in New York City, November 2 at 7 PM.

Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across the country. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for a full list, and stay tuned for the next announcement unveiling the exciting events lineup for December.

