Environmental Protection and Sustainable Development, Priority Values for Pemex

Environmental protection and sustainable development are priority values for Petróleos Mexicanos. The company has set the goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25 per cent by 2021, Pemex CEO José Antonio González Anaya pointed out during his participation in the meeting of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), which was launched parallel to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The presidents and CEOs of 10 of the largest oil companies worldwide attended this meeting, which was held in London. Pemex was the only Latin American company invited to this important event, which consolidates its leadership in the battle against climate change and environmental protection in the global oil sector. It is also tangible evidence of Mexico’s commitment to the terms of the UN Paris Agreement.

González Anaya said that the Pemex sustainability strategy is based on its Business Plan for 2017-2021, which establishes the line of action of reducing gas flaring in its shallow water assets, through rehabilitation of compression modules and the optimization of energy consumption during refining processes.

Another action undertaken by the company is the reduction of water use and the integrated management of this vital liquid in refineries. In this regard, Pemex has established the goal of increasing reuse of water by over 60 per cent over the next four years.

Likewise, he pointed out that he is aiming for the execution of initiatives for ecosystem conservation, such as the restoration of the ecological corridor “JA-TU-SA”, a green space that spans over 2, 500 hectares, and which includes the parks of Jaguaroundi and Tuzandépetl, as well as the Santa Alejandrina Swamp, in the state of Veracruz. Pemex reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the restoration, management and conservation programs for ecosystems in the swamps of Centla and other vulnerable areas in the southeastern regions of Mexico.

During the meeting in London, which was attended by world leaders in the fields of energy and environmental protection, the first investments to support promising low carbon emission technologies were announced. It was also announced that the investment fund of one billion dollars, which was created one year ago (OGCI Climate Investments), invests in leading technologies and business models with the potential of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In this sense, the CEO of OGCI Climate Investments, Pratima Rangajaran, stated that these investments will have an important impact on greenhouse gas emissions. “We hope to work with this kind of innovative equipment to help them achieve their global commercial success,” she said.

The OGCI also issued its third annual report, as well as a joint statement, where it is stated that natural gas is a fundamental part of the transition towards a future with reduced coal emissions. It will be its goal to work towards achieving zero methane gas emissions within the gas value chain, with the purpose of ensuring that natural gas will continue to provide a clearer environment and cleaner air than carbon.

The OGCI will partner up with the United Nations Global Environment Fund to provide financial and technical support, in order to develop the first world-wide methane study and identify and quantify global emissions, which will in turn set the groundwork to prepare a new policy aimed towards reducing emissions.

Furthermore, the CEO of the UN Environment Program, Erik Solheim, pointed out that oil and gas industry leaders currently play a critical role in reversing climate change and global temperature rise. “It is not only about financial support, but also about concrete actions, because that is how we will measure success. The OGCI is also currently engaged with the Imperial College of London in the development of a research project to measure greenhouse gas emissions throughout the natural gas value chain, from its extraction and up to its distribution to end users.

