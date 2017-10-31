Guggenheim and Glenstone Museums Cohost Symposium on Contemporary Museum Architecture

What:

Glenstone Museum brings together a group of preeminent architects, artists, museum leaders, and writers in New York City to participate in “Glenstone in Conversation: An Examination of Contemporary Museum Architecture,” cohosted by the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The daylong event is the first to be presented in New York.

“Glenstone in Conversation” features three sets of case-study presentations and panel discussions concluded by a roundtable among all of the participants. The speakers are architect Emanuel Christ (Christ & Gantenbein), artist Thomas Demand, architect Elizabeth Diller (Diller Scofidio + Renfro), artist Roni Horn, architect Thomas Phifer (Thomas Phifer and Partners), Sir Nicholas Serota (former Director, Tate, and head of Arts Council England), Nancy Spector (Artistic Director and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator, Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation), David van der Leer (Executive Director, Van Alen Institute), and artist Danh Vo, with author and critic Paul Goldberger as moderator.

Cost:

This event is now at capacity. There is no waitlist for this event.

The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at guggenheim.org/event/glenstone-in-conversation-an-examination-of-contemporary-museum-architecture.

When:

Saturday, November 18, 2017

9 am–4 pm

Where: Peter B. Lewis Theater

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

1071 Fifth Avenue

New York City

Glenstone, a museum of modern and contemporary art, is integrated into more than 230 acres of gently rolling pasture and unspoiled woodland in Montgomery County, Maryland, less than 15 miles from the heart of Washington, DC. Established by the not-for-profit Glenstone Foundation, the museum, known as The Gallery, opened in 2006 and provides a contemplative, intimate setting for experiencing iconic works of art and architecture within a natural environment. Glenstone presents extraordinary outdoor sculptures and installations within a landscape designed by PWP Landscape Architecture and selections from an art collection of significant depth and breadth in The Gallery designed by the late Charles Gwathmey of Gwathmey Siegel & Associates Architects. The museum is currently undergoing an expansion designed by Thomas Phifer, Thomas Phifer and Partners, to strengthen its commitment to the public. The project includes a second museum building, called The Pavilions, which will significantly expand Glenstone’s exhibition space, as well as a new public entrance, an arrival hall, two freestanding cafés, an environmental center and an expanded landscape. Glenstone is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm. Outdoor sculpture tours are offered hourly. Admission is free and visits can be scheduled online at: glenstone.org/visit. Same-day visits can be scheduled using the website or a smartphone.

Founded in 1937, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation is dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of art, primarily of the modern and contemporary periods, through exhibitions, education programs, research initiatives, and publications. The Guggenheim constellation of museums that began in the 1970s when the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, was joined by the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice, has since expanded to include the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao (opened 1997) and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (currently in development). The Guggenheim Foundation continues to forge international collaborations that celebrate contemporary art, architecture, and design within and beyond the walls of the museum, including the Guggenheim Social Practice initiative, Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative and The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Chinese Art Initiative. More information about the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation can be found at guggenheim.org.