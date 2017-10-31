Tekla Open API competition: Enroll your App by 31 December

In the Tekla Open API competition, all kinds of Tekla Structures applications created by users and developers compete against each other.

You can enroll your app until December 31st 2017, and after that voting period will follow. Tekla Discussion Forum has more information about the competition, but please note that you need a valid Tekla Maintenance contract for accessing the forum.

What is Tekla Open API?

Tekla Structures users can produce their own applications when they feel they want something more than what is already available. With Tekla Open API™ (Application Programming Interface), these applications can integrate and communicate within the Tekla modeling environment. Additionally, Tekla Open API provides an interface for third party applications to interact with model and drawing objects in Tekla Structures.

