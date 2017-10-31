Healthcare Investment Firm Foresite Capital Announces Four New Executives

Today, Foresite Capital, a lifecycle investment firm partnering with tomorrow’s healthcare franchises, announces today the appointments of Vikram (Vik) Bajaj as Managing Director; Phil Kallos as Director of Engineering; Amelia Stoj as Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Legal and Investor Relations; and Cindy Lundin Mesaros as Director of Marketing and Communications.



“Healthcare is at the beginning of a massive revolution as a result of advances in bioinformatics, which will propel medicine toward personalization,” stated CEO Jim Tananbaum. “To capture this opportunity, Foresite is continuing to build out a high-caliber team with additions of Vik, Amelia, Phil and Cindy, each bringing the deep expertise to help us navigate this new era in healthcare.”



Foresite Capital provides catalytic capital to healthcare companies at every stage of growth, from the seed stage to beyond the IPO. Foresite Capital takes a uniquely collaborative approach, in which every investment gets attention from the entire team of investment analysts, MD/PhDs and data scientists. With more than $1B in assets under management, Foresite Capital has invested in private companies, such as Intarcia Therapeutics and 10x Genomics, and public companies, such as Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) and Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT).



As Managing Director, Vik will bolster the firm’s ability to identify promising and novel solutions that have the potential to make healthcare personalized to the individual. Vik previously served as the Chief Scientific Officer of Grail, Inc, a biotechnology company that focuses on the early detection of cancer, and remains on its scientific advisory board. He is also the co-founder and former Chief Scientific Officer of Verily and served as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board. Vik holds academic appointments at the Stanford School of Medicine, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the University of California, Berkeley.



“We are at a significant turning point in the application of machine intelligence to increasingly complex data sets in the life sciences, something which might impact everything from drug discovery to clinical trials to population health,” said Bajaj. “Foresite Capital has an enormous opportunity to launch some of the most productive and rigorous initiatives at these interfaces, and I look forward to supporting the team’s endeavors.”



Phil Kallos joins Foresite Capital as Director of Engineering, where he will be responsible for overseeing the data science and machine learning practice and building infrastructure for internal data processes. Previously, Phil worked as Director of Data Engineering for ShopStyle, where he focused on leveraging data and machine learning to improve search and build personalization into the platform. Prior to this, Phil worked as an Engineering Architect at PopSugar, where he built foundational web technologies that scaled to serve billions of content views per month.



“Data science is at the core of how Foresite Capital evaluates and makes decisions, making it the perfect environment for my area of expertise. I look forward to leveraging multiple data flows to build a clearer, more comprehensive view of emerging opportunities in healthcare,” said Kallos.



Amelia Stoj, will play a unique role in both interfacing with Foresite’s investors as well as directing legal and internal compliance efforts for the firm. Previously, Amelia was Partner and Senior Vice President at Cordium, where she launched and was head of the firm’s West Coast Office and oversaw the compliance programs of more than 85 registered investment advisers representing over $35 billion in assets. Prior to this, she was an Associate at Proskauer Rose LP.



“The collaborative approach and long-term thinking Foresite Capital brings to complex healthcare problems make it an exciting place to be, particularly given the significant investment and M&A in healthcare technology today,” said Stoj. “I look forward to joining Foresite Capital’s team and ensuring their efforts meet the necessary compliance and regulatory requirements.”



Cindy Lundin Mesaros joins Foresite Capital as Director of Marketing and Communications. Mesaros previously served as VP Marketing at We Heart It and VP People at Yelp, and was an entrepreneur, co-founding the mobile ad targeting platform Metaresolver and mobile content company Moderati. She will play an integral role in communicating the strategic vision of the firm as it enters the next phase of the healthcare revolution.



“I’m excited to bring my marketing background to Foresite Capital and the healthcare industry, which is poised for major change,” said Mesaros. “This industry affects each and every one of us personally, which makes it an exciting place to be for a marketer.”



About Foresite Capital



Foresite Capital is an uncommon mix of investment analysts, MD/PhDs and data scientists who believe that solving the world’s biggest healthcare problems requires a radically collaborative approach, free of arbitrary silos and competition. The company has created an atypical investment firm that funds companies at every part of their lifecycle, from early-stage through public liquidity, because company-building and value creation doesn’t stop at the IPO. It takes a village to build tomorrow’s great healthcare franchise, so with Foresite Capital, portfolio companies get dozens of experts and networks at their fingertips, who are dedicated to their success over multiple decades.



Foresite Capital seeks extraordinary teams, not just visionary founders, that understand that success is realized by grinding away at hard problems over the long haul, with Foresite Capital at-the-ready to help navigate the complex healthcare landscape. The firm is based in San Francisco with an office in New York. For more information, please visit www.foresitecapital.com.

