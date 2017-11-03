Pamela McGee’s “Keri” Series Closes with a Cup of Coffee in Seventh and Final Book

Avid readers of the “Keri” series will be in tears to know their favorite children’s book series has finally come to a close. The series ends in seven, with the last book titled “Keri: Coffee” (America Star Books, 2014).



Just like all the books in the enduring series, “Keri: Coffee” is illustrated by the author’s friend and long-time collaborator, Dawn E. Miller, and is based on the conversations between the author and her daughter, who was four years old that time. The (last) conversation takes a turn toward coffee. “When can I drink coffee?” Keri asks her mother. “When you are much older, dear,” the mother replies.



Food is life and is as precious and varied as the mystery of all mysteries itself: the mother-daughter relationship. A blend so rich, delicious and aromatic, coffee helps delight the bonds between people and in the case of “Keri: Coffee,” the bond between the mother and her child. While that morning’s experience seems like play for Keri, it becomes a wonderful moment for the mother to reflect and to shower love for her child. Imagine how an ordinary household hold or food item could spark moments between parent and child.



Readers could get in touch with Pamela M. McGee through her email at pmmcgee@hotmail.com





Keri: Coffee

Written by Pamela M. McGee

Published by America Star Books

Published date: August 4, 2014

Paperback price: $9.99



About the Author



Pamela M. McGee, a registered nurse, resides in Ellijay, Georgia with her husband. It is the author’s desire, regardless of the subject matter, to celebrate this extraordinary life in its ordinary form. Her previous books include: “When You Dare to Love,” “Pamela Marie McGee: An Ovation,” “The Boy Who Holds the Key,” and the “Keri” Series, including: “Keri: The Series About the Sun,” “Keri: Dandelions,” “Keri: The Wedding,” “Keri: Flies,” “Keri: Perfume,” “Keri: Writing Numbers,” and “Keri: Coffee.”