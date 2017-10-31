Kentucky Poet Larry A. McCarthy Publishes Book of Diverse Rhymes

Deep but also amusing and inspiring – these are the words that best describe the poems in Larry A. McCarthy’s “Firethorn Inn: A Book of Verse” (Outskirts Press, 2016).



The collection is aptly named for its diverse verses. It is as if the poems, when read, come to life and all together walk into an inn called Firethorn Inn. It is not an ordinary inn, though, but a place where travelers do not only check in for a night or two but also to seek company among men to share stories and opinions, celebrate the day’s experiences, and reflect on one’s aspirations and individual uniqueness (and peculiarities).



Diversity is what makes “Firethorn Inn” a poetry collection unlike any other. The poems are organized into three sections (Natural World, Emotions and Relationships, and Silliness), and each section (and each poem) is as wide-ranging as its title. Some poems are very short; some are a few pages long. Nevertheless, they are fun to read and are worth reading over and over again without losing punch.



“Firethorn Inn” seeks to remind readers that life has many colors and emotions as people have experiences. Diversity gives life its wonderful flavors.



“Firethorn Inn: A Book of Verse” is available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Firethorn-Inn-Verse-Larry-McCarthy/dp/1478774487), Barnes & Noble (https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/firethorn-inn-larry-a-mccarthy/1123994415) and Outskirts Press (https://outskirtspress.com/firethorninn).





Firethorn Inn: A Book of Verse

Written by Larry A. McCarthy

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: June 21, 2016

Paperback price: $11.95



About the Author



Larry McCarthy is a former Army Medical Service Corps officer who served in Viet Nam. He had a long career working in the fields of public health administration and public health care finance. His educational background in science is reflected in many of his poems. He lives outside of Louisville, Kentucky.