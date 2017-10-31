Scooby-Doo! Mystery Inc. Theater Skill Launches for Amazon Alexa

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?! Just ask ALEXA… Warner Bros. Consumer Products, in partnership with digital innovator RAIN, blends immersive storytelling and voice technology in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Inc. Theater, a new kids’ skill that is available today on Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo and Echo Dot. Scooby and the Gang are working together to reveal who (or what!) is haunting the Mayhew Mansion but they can’t crack the case alone. With its unique format and responsive design, the skill invites kids and their families to participate in the adventure and help solve the mystery!

“We’re proud to bring Scooby-Doo to life in a new way that pushes boundaries of how people are interacting with voice technology today,” said Maryellen Zarakas, Senior Vice President of Franchise Management & Marketing for Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “We’re providing a new ‘family night in’ tradition that encourages kids and families to engage and fuel their imaginations as they embark on an interactive mystery-adventure with the Scooby Gang.”

By simply saying, “Alexa, open Scooby-Doo,” kids and their families can follow and work alongside Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne and Velma to unravel the secrets behind their latest caper at the Mayhew Mansion. Throughout the story, the Narrator (voiced by Maurice LaMarche) asks what the characters should do next – like, “go down the hallway to the left” or “stay outside” – and it is up to the at-home detectives to make the choice. With numerous possible storyline combinations, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Inc. Theater delivers hours of family fun activity that can be played time-and-time again.

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Inc. Theater features celebrity voice talent from Warner Bros. Animation’s current Scooby-Doo series “Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!,” along with other legendary voice actors, including:

• Scooby-Doo – Frank Welker

• Shaggy – Matthew Lillard

• Fred – Frank Welker

• Daphne – Grey Griffin

• Velma – Kate Micucci

• Narrator – Maurice LaMarche

• Tour Guide – Debi Derriberry

• Front Desk Man/Security Guard – Ian James Corlett

From Warner Bros. Consumer Products in collaboration with top digital shop RAIN to build the Scooby-Doo Skill, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Inc. Theater is available today on all Alexa-enabled devices. For Scooby product, go to www.amazon.com/scooby_doo, and for more Scooby fun visit www.ScoobyDoo.com. So gather ‘round and get solving!

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.