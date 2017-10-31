Mastercard and MLB Deliver In-Stadium Augmented Reality Experience at 2017 World Series

This year, Mastercard and MLB partnered to surprise and provide baseball fans unique access throughout Postseason and into the 2017 World Series. To build on this excitement, Mastercard and MLB for the first time ever delivered fans a special Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) message through augmented reality, right to their stadium seats at Game Four of the World Series.

Through an AR experience, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa thanked fans for helping Mastercard raise $4MM for SU2C over the summer and announced that Mastercard would be making an additional $100K donation to help the fight against cancer. Correa then encouraged fans to stand up and raise their placards together for someone who has been affected by cancer during the “I Stand Up For” placard moment at the bottom of the fifth inning.

“We’re proud to come together with MLB, our cardholders and partners for the seventh consecutive year and advance SU2C’s mission,” said Andres Siefken, executive vice president, North America Marketing & Communications, Mastercard. “It’s truly special to thank baseball fans at the World Series through AR for their commitment towards the fight against cancer.”

The $100K donation is on top of the $4MM donation raised over the summer through Mastercard’s annual dine out campaign where throughout the summer, Mastercard made a SU2C donation on behalf of cardholders who spent $10 or more on their Mastercard when paying for a meal at a qualifying U.S. restaurant.

“Both Mastercard and MLB give Stand Up To Cancer extraordinary opportunities to engage the public in our work,” said Rusty Robertson, Co-Founder, Stand Up To Cancer. “The sea of Stand Up placards at Game Four of the World Series was a sight to behold. For Houston Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa to thank fans for supporting SU2C through an ‘augmented reality’ moment was incredible, and his AR announcement that Mastercard was making an additional $100K donation to SU2C’s cancer research was thrilling. We’re profoundly grateful to Mastercard and MLB. Their commitment – as well as their customers’ and fans’ – helps our scientists bring new therapies to the patients who desperately need them.”

Fans were able to receive this special message from Correa by downloading the MLB.com Ballpark app, tapping on the “Augmented reality” icon on the Houston Astros home page in the app, and then aiming their cameras to back of the SU2C placards given in stadium before the game.

