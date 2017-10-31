Beckers-Vieujant and Baumann to Chair Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 IOC Coordination Commissions

Baron Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, President of the Belgian National Olympic Committee (COIB), will lead a commission composed of IOC Members and representatives of Olympic Movement stakeholders, including athletes, National Olympic Committees and International Federations. The 57-year-old Belgian, elected as an IOC Member in 2012, is also Chair of the IOC Audit Committee and a member of the IOC Finance and Ethics commissions.

Several members of the IOC Evaluation Commission 2024 and 2028 are part of the IOC Coordination Commission 2024 in order to continue the positive work carried out during the Candidature Process. This led to the historic double allocation by the IOC in September of the Olympic Games 2024 to Paris and 2028 to Los Angeles.

“The Commission members will mobilise all their energy and technical expertise to support Paris 2024 and help them achieve their vision,” said Beckers-Vieujant. “We will work with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee to ensure the successful delivery and the positive legacy of the Olympic Games, in line with the priorities of Olympic Agenda 2020,” he added.

The collaboration with Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 will build on the principles of Olympic Agenda 2020, and the Games Management 2020 initiative, recently established by the IOC to further reduce the cost and complexity of hosting the Olympic Games.

Paris 2024’s far-reaching and ambitious project, already well underway, will benefit from the support of the Coordination Commission in areas such as legacy and sustainability – two elements that were at the core of Paris 2024’s vision.

Sustainability is also at the heart of Los Angeles 2028’s inspiring Games plans. Building on the legacy of the Olympic Games 1984, they will work hand in hand with the Coordination Commission 2028 to maximise the use of their existing world-class facilities and iconic backdrops.

Two IOC Coordination Commissions to join their expertise

“The two IOC Coordination Commissions will assist the Organising Committees with the implementation of their own operational projects in line with Olympic Agenda 2020,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

“The structure and composition of the IOC Coordination Commissions 2024 and 2028 are not only a fantastic chance for Paris and Los Angeles to benefit from each other’s experience, but also ensure an effective transition between the two editions of the Games,” he added.

“This is a unique opportunity for Paris, Los Angeles and the entire Olympic Movement to drive the development of sport in the countries and to share the Olympic values for many years to come,” he concluded.

An IOC Member since 2007, Patrick Baumann led the 2024 and 2028 IOC Evaluation Commissions and has been appointed as Vice-Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission 2024. He will also chair the IOC Coordination Commission Los Angeles 2028, thus helping the two host cities to work closely with each other and share best practices in areas such as sustainability, inclusiveness and innovation.

The 50-year-old Swiss, who is also President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations, brings the experience acquired from his time spent on the IOC Coordination Commission for the Olympic Games London 2012 and three IOC Evaluation Commissions.

“Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 now share a strong bond, a common history and are embarking on an exciting journey together,” said Baumann. “This history and the success of both Games have become inextricably intertwined. Having the honour of playing a role on both Commissions, I am looking forward to contributing, with my colleagues, to the success of these two remarkable cities and of the Olympic Movement,” he added.

The first visit of the IOC Coordination Commission Paris 2024 to the French capital is scheduled for mid-2018.

In the meantime, the IOC will meet with Paris 2024 for an orientation seminar at the end of November. This seminar will present to Paris 2024’s stakeholders all the opportunities that hosting the Games offers. It will also prepare for the establishment of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, which will drive the planning and delivery of the Olympic Games in close partnership with the IOC over the next seven years.

The composition of the IOC Coordination Commission 2024 is as follows:

Chair

Baron Pierre-Olivier BECKERS-VIEUJANT (BEL)

Vice-Chair

Mr Patrick BAUMANN (SUI)

International Olympic Committee

Mrs Dagmawit Girmay BERHANE (ETH)

Mrs Marisol CASADO (ESP)

Mrs Mikaela COJUANGCO JAWORSKI (PHI)

HRH Crown Prince Frederik of DENMARK (DEN)

Prof. Ugur ERDENER (TUR)

Mr Alex GILADY (ISR)

Mrs Nicole HOEVERTSZ (ARU)

Mrs Lingwei LI (CHN)

Mrs Gunilla LINDBERG (SWE)

Dr Gerardo WERTHEIN (ARG)

International Federations

Mr Francesco RICCI BITTI (ITA)

National Olympic Committees

Ms Auvita RAPILLA (PNG)

IOC Athletes’ Commission

Ms Sarah WALKER (NZL)

IPC

Mr Duane KALE (NZL)

The composition of the IOC Coordination Commission 2028 is as follows:

Chair

Mr Patrick BAUMANN (SUI)

The members of the IOC Coordination Commission 2028 will be announced at a later stage.

