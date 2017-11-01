51st International iDate Dating Industry Conference will be January 24 to 26, 2018 in Florida

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the 51st international iDate Conference ( http://www.idate2018.com ) will take place January 24 to 26, 2018 in Delray Beach, Florida.



For 15 years, C-level executives gather for the January iDate Dating Industry Conference, the global dating business’ largest event of the year. Known as “iDate,” over two thirds of the delegates comprise of dating industry owners, operators and affiliates. Software companies, social media executives, matchmakers, dating coaches, consultants, payment processors, mobile application developers, venture capitalists, affiliates and marketing firms attend.

The internet dating industry’s most recognized CEOs and new startup founders will discuss their future business strategies, including marketing, acquisitions and new technology.



The 9th annual iDate Awards ( http://www.idateawards.com ) ceremony takes place the night of January 25. The awards represent the best in the dating business.

iDate continues to provide dating industry professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new technologies, discover market opportunities, increase web traffic and improve revenues.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.idate2016.com or contact:



